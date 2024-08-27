The New Orleans Saints made a roster move on Tuesday as they decided to release running back James Robinson. Robinson was with the Green Bay Packers last season before coming to the Saints in the offseason. He unfortunately didn't make it to the actual season with New Orleans, and it will be interesting to see if he can find another team to play with before week one arrives.

“The #Saints released RB James Robinson, per source,” Tom Pelissero said in a post.

James Robinson played for Illinois State in college and he ended up being signed as an undrafted free agent. He started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he got off to a terrific start in the NFL.

Robinson had a huge rookie season in 2020 as he carried the ball 240 times for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged over 4.5 YPC. That was a great way for Robinson to start his career, especially considering that he was an undrafted free agent. Unfortunately, things have only gone downhill since then.

In year tow, Robinson carried the ball 164 times for 767 yards and eight touchdowns. It was still a good year as he averaged 4.7 YPC and his TD numbers went up. However, Robinson did tear his achilles near the end of the season, and he hasn't been the same since.

Robinson played one more season with the Jaguars after the achilles tear and he appeared in just seven games. He had 81 carries for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Since then, he has struggled to find playing time.

After his time was up with the Jaguars, James Robinson spent one year with the Packers and one season with the New York Jets. In those two seasons, he combined for 30 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Most of that was with the Jets in 2022 as he had just one carry for two yards last season in Green Bay.

James Robinson has been on the decline since his impressive rookie year, and he has now been released by the Saints. Perhaps he'll stumble into the right situation and he can start to trend in the right direction again, but it doesn't seem very likely at this point.