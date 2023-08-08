Anthony Barr's visit with the New Orleans Saints may not end with the veteran linebacker putting pen to paper after all. Despite a successful meeting with team power brokers, Barr has left the bayou without a contract in place and will continue entertaining offers from other teams as kickoff of the 2023 season approaches.

“Free agent LB Anthony Barr had a good visit with the Saints but is departing without a deal, source says. New Orleans remains in play for him, but he has interest from other teams and could make more visits in the near future,” NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Twitter.

Prior reporting indicated that the Saints were “likely” to sign Barr before his weekend visit came to a close. However, both Barr and free agent running back Kareem Hunt remain available following their meetings with team officials. Hunt has an upcoming meeting scheduled with the Indianapolis Colts, still reeling from Jonathan Taylor's trade request.

Barr, a nine-year veteran, played with the Dallas Cowboys last season after spending leaving the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. He finished 2022 with one sack, four quarterback hits, 58 tackles and four tackles for loss while playing in 14 games.

At 31, the former first-round pick's best days on the field are clearly behind him. But New Orleans, like many teams across the league, could use an extra pass-rusher with Barr's rare level of experience.

Whether with the Saints or another team, expect Barr to soon find his next NFL home.