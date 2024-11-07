The New Orleans Saints look like they are headed for a full rebuild. New Orleans is 2-7 heading into Week 10 after a crushing loss to the Panthers in Week 9. The Saints also sent away cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the NFL trade deadline, suggesting that they may be loading up for a significant rebuild this offseason. Thankfully, they have a holy man on their side.

The Saints' social media team is having a bit of fun with Pope Francis. Pope Francis, the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church, accidentally made a social media post on Tuesday with a hashtag associated with the Saints.

Pope Francis did the same thing on Thursday morning, posting “We cannot become #Saints with a frown. We must have joyful hearts that remain open to hope.” New Orleans' social media team responded to that post, saying “Amen #Saints.”

This most recent social media post from Pope Francis is particularly funny because the Saints are on a seven-game losing streak. The message about keeping a joyful heart and remaining open to hope is particularly good advice for the Saints' fanbase right now.

Next up for the Saints is a Week 10 matchup against the Falcons.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis sends sincere message to Marshon Lattimore after trade

The Saints look like they may finally be headed for a rebuild. Unfortunately, veteran Marshon Lattimore will not be a part of that future for the Saints.

New Orleans traded Lattimore in a blockbuster trade on Tuesday to Washington in exchange for multiple draft picks. A trade felt inevitable after the Saints' crushing loss against the Panthers.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis issued a heartfelt goodbye to Lattimore on Tuesday after agreeing to the trade.

“Marshon has been a fantastic player for us. It was a great draft pick. You know, he was a defensive rookie of the year the year that we drafted him, 2017, and made the Pro Bowl a number of times,” Loomis began. “(Lattimore) is a fantastic player. He was a good teammate and, you know, I’ve got nothing but good things to say about Marshon.”

Lattimore was a part of a transformational 2017 draft class that reloaded the team with talent during the twilight years of Drew Brees' NFL career. That draft class was loaded with talented players, including:

CB Marshon Lattimore

T Ryan Ramczyk

S Marcus Williams

RB Alvin Kamara

LB Alex Anzalone

DE Trey Hendrickson

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi will have to make it work without Lattimore for the rest of the 2024 season.