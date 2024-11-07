The New Orleans Saints look like they are headed for a full rebuild. New Orleans is 2-7 heading into Week 10 after a crushing loss to the Panthers in Week 9. The Saints also sent away cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the NFL trade deadline, suggesting that they may be loading up for a significant rebuild this offseason. Thankfully, they have a holy man on their side.

The Saints' social media team is having a bit of fun with Pope Francis. Pope Francis, the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church, accidentally made a social media post on Tuesday with a hashtag associated with the Saints.

Pope Francis did the same thing on Thursday morning, posting “We cannot become #Saints with a frown. We must have joyful hearts that remain open to hope.” New Orleans' social media team responded to that post, saying “Amen #Saints.”

This most recent social media post from Pope Francis is particularly funny because the Saints are on a seven-game losing streak. The message about keeping a joyful heart and remaining open to hope is particularly good advice for the Saints' fanbase right now.

Next up for the Saints is a Week 10 matchup against the Falcons.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis sends sincere message to Marshon Lattimore after trade

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Saints look like they may finally be headed for a rebuild. Unfortunately, veteran Marshon Lattimore will not be a part of that future for the Saints.

New Orleans traded Lattimore in a blockbuster trade on Tuesday to Washington in exchange for multiple draft picks. A trade felt inevitable after the Saints' crushing loss against the Panthers.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis issued a heartfelt goodbye to Lattimore on Tuesday after agreeing to the trade.

Related New Orleans Saints NewsArticle continues below
Saints’ Darren Rizzi shows support for Chris Olave amid concussion recovery
Saints’ Darren Rizzi shows support for Chris Olave amid concussion recovery
NFL rumors: Dennis Allen left coaches frustrated with roster decision before firing
NFL rumors: Dennis Allen left coaches frustrated with roster decision before firing
Saints GM Mickey Loomis reveals stance on search for new head coach
Saints GM Mickey Loomis reveals stance on search for new head coach

“Marshon has been a fantastic player for us. It was a great draft pick. You know, he was a defensive rookie of the year the year that we drafted him, 2017, and made the Pro Bowl a number of times,” Loomis began. “(Lattimore) is a fantastic player. He was a good teammate and, you know, I’ve got nothing but good things to say about Marshon.”

Lattimore was a part of a transformational 2017 draft class that reloaded the team with talent during the twilight years of Drew Brees' NFL career. That draft class was loaded with talented players, including:

  • CB Marshon Lattimore
  • T Ryan Ramczyk
  • S Marcus Williams
  • RB Alvin Kamara
  • LB Alex Anzalone
  • DE Trey Hendrickson
  • DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi will have to make it work without Lattimore for the rest of the 2024 season.