Saints still in rough injury spot vs. Cardinals as DeAndre Hopkins gets set for return

The New Orleans Saints only just wrapped up a tough Week 6 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals but will have to quickly prepare for their next bout in Week 7. With a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cardinals looming, the Saints will take the field again on short rest against an Arizona team that figures to get DeAndre Hopkins back from his six-game suspension.

The Saints are still dealing with myriad injuries ahead of the clash, and with a short week of rest, it’s not looking likely that their key players will be ready to go. Via Jeff Duncan, the Saints are already anticipating the likes of Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas, and Jarvis Landry to be unavailable for Week 7.

Told this morning that the Saints do not expect to have Marshon Lattimore, Mike Thomas or Jarvis Landry back in time for the Cardinals game on Thursday night. There's optimism that Chris Olave will be back, though. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) October 17, 2022

While the aforementioned trio of veterans are not expected to be available, rookie wide receiver Chris Olave could be ready to suit up after missing Week 6 with a concussion. Getting Olave back would be a significant boost for an injury-riddled wide receivers room in New Orleans, especially considering Landry and Thomas are more than likely unavailable for Thursday’s game.

Not having Lattimore proved to be problematic for the Saints on Sunday against the Bengals. Joe Burrow passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, while WR1 Ja’Marr Chase ran free through the secondary, racking up seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints will be hoping for a different outcome against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in Hopkins’ return to action. Hopkins, while potentially a bit rusty, will present a difficult matchup for the Saints on Thursday, especially if Marquise Brown is able to suit up after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 6.

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins is back at practice today for the #AZCardinals. Nuk has been working out at nearby Area Park and remains in phenomenal shape. Kliff Kingsbury and Co. hope he can play on #TNF against the visiting #Saints, though it’s not easy w/the short week. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 17, 2022

With the likes of Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Marshon Lattimore all considered doubtful for Thursday, the Saints could be looking at tough showdown in Glendale against the Cardinals at a juncture where the team (2-4) really can’t afford to drop another game.