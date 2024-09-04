The New Orleans Saints have unveiled some major changes to Caesars Superdome. It is a 50-year-old stadium that was in need of a facelift, but it now looks better than ever. The city of New Orleans will host Super Bowl 59 at Caesars Superdome in February, making this the perfect time to preview the new additions.

The Saints released a five-minute video on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday to highlight the improvements to Caesars Superdome. This video featured a drone view of the changes to the stadium, both inside and out.

The four-year renovation project included many upgrades to the 50-year-old stadium. One goal was to introduce wider concourses to the stadium that allowed for more natural light on the field, per Rob Masson of Fox 8 Live.

The stadium was also retrofitted with new elevators and escalators, kitchens and food service areas, and improved visibility for seats that previously had obstructed views.

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson contributed $180 million towards the renovation, which paid for a fully updated and state-of-the-art locker room per Adam Schefter.

The Saints have played at the Superdome since 1975 and are currently under lease through 2030. They will likely stay well beyond 2030 considering the recent investments made to the stadium.

The Saints can show off their new stadium in Week 1 when the Panthers come to town for the season opener.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara makes big off-the-field move amid contract dispute

The New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara have not been able to agree on a reworked contract this offseason.

Kamara does not have any guaranteed money left on his contract and has been seeking a new deal this offseason.

Now the veteran RB is preparing for a big move, literally. Kamara has already taken steps to list his New Orleans home for sale. Kamara explained the reasoning behind the move to Matthew Paras of the Times-Picayune.

“Yeah, I’m selling my house,” Kamara said. “I would like to call myself a serial entrepreneur. I dabble in many things, the real estate market being one of them. Then I talked to (car dealer) Matt Bowers and he told me I can live with him. So I think it was a good financial decision to list my house.”

Reading between the lines, it seems clear that Kamara is preparing for a future where he does not live in New Orleans anymore.

“It’s too late for contract talk,” Kamara said. “Like I told y’all when I got to (training camp), if it get done, cool. If it don’t, cool.”

If Kamara and the Saints decide to part ways next offseason, his contract is flexible enough to make that work. Kamara is owed $22.4 million in base salary in 2025 with only a $10.14 million dead cap hit if he is released.