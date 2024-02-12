Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and 49ers is in Las Vegas, but where will future Super Bowls, including Super Bowl LIX take place.

Super Bowl LVIII is underway. The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the San Francisco 49ers, and the end of the game will officially mark the conclusion of the 2023-24 NFL season.

The 58th edition of the big game is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Raiders' new stadium served as host for the first time, marking the first time the big game was held in Las Vegas Valley had the Super Bowl. Hosting the Super Bowl is a massive deal, and a lot goes into it.

With Las Vegas being such a unique host, there is a lot of excitement for future championship venues, and we will look into who will be hosting Super Bowl LIX and beyond in this article.

Where is Super Bowl LIX?

Super Bowl LIX will be a big deal, as it is once again going to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will be at the New Orleans Saints' stadium, Caesars Superdome.

This will be the 11th time that New Orleans is the destination of choice for the Super Bowl, which will tie the location with the Miami Metropolitan Area for the most times hosting the big game. Caesars Superdome has already served as host seven times before, which is already the most of any single stadium. Its eighth time as host will further its lead on the competition.

After Super Bowl LIX, the destination for the championship game in 2026 and 2027 is already known. In 2026, the Super Bowl will be at Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area. The following year will be at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area.

What goes into hosting the Super Bowl?

In the modern NFL, the championship game is always at the stadium of an NFL team. That wasn't always the case, as in the early days, the big game would sometimes be played at a college stadium.

A host city/stadium being an NFL venue is just one of many requirements to host the Super Bowl, and because of that, there are a lot of teams that will likely never see the game in their stadium. Size, weather, transportation, and hotel space are all important aspects for hosting.

Hosting stadiums must have a capacity of at least 70,000, and the city's average game day temperature must be at least 50 °F. If the city isn't that warm, they must have a roof.

In addition, hosting cities must have suitable practice fields for both teams, at least 35,000 parking spots within a mile of the stadium, and enough hotel spots to fit at least 35 percent of the stadium's capacity. Hosting stadiums must also have enough room for the NFL Experience and Gameday Experience.

New Orleans, San Francisco, and Los Angeles all fit these requirements, and that is why they have been popular venues for the Super Bowl recently. Not only are those cities hosting the upcoming Super Bowls, but they have hosted the game in recent seasons. Caesars Superdome had the game last in 2013, Levi's Stadium had the game in 2016, and SoFI Stadium had the game in 2022.

Super Bowl I was at the Los Angeles Memorial Stadium. Twenty-seven stadiums have hosted the game, 15 of which hosted the game exactly once. After Ceasers Superdome, the Hard Rock Stadium has hosted the the big game the most.