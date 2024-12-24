The New Orleans Saints have had a disastrous 2024 campaign. New Orleans started the season hot on a two-game winning streak, but now find themselves 5-10 heading into Week 17. Saints fans have little to celebrate this holiday season after their team got blown out on Monday Night Football.

Saints rookie QB Spencer Rattler blames himself for the team's uncompetitive game against the Packers.

“Just embarrassing,” Rattler said per Rashad Milligan of NOLA.com. “Embarrassing loss. I put it on myself, I did not play good at all, in my opinion. I just didn't have any answers, I have to go to make more plays, protect the ball and I've just got to be better.”

Rattler got the start at quarterback because starter Derek Carr is injured. The Saints were also without star running back Alvin Kamara. Simply put, Rattler was set up to fail.

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi gave a blunt response about his rookie QB fared on Monday Night Football.

“There were some good moments but can’t turn the ball over,” Rizzi said about Rattler's performance, per Mike Triplett. “Some flash plays but some bad decisions. And we didn’t help him much.”

New Orleans likely got the type of performance they expected out of their rookie quarterback.

Does MNF affect Spencer Rattler's future with the Saints?

After such an ugly loss, some Saints fans may be thinking about Spencer Rattler's future with the organization.

There's no hiding that this game was a complete disaster. The Saints did not score a single point, putting them on the receiving end of 2024's first shutout. It was also New Orleans' first shutout suffered since the 2022 season.

All of that said, Monday's loss was a total team failure. Rattler may want to shoulder all of the blame, but it took more than one player to lose as badly as the Saints did on Monday.

Rattler's future with the organization is likely not in question after Monday Night Football. However, that does not mean his future is guaranteed, even as a long-term backup to Derek Carr.

It will be interesting to see how the Saints approach the upcoming offseason. Especially at the quarterback position.

Next up for the Saints is a Week 17 matchup against the Raiders.