After an ugly loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints are dealing with a laundry list of injuries as the team prepares to take on the Denver Broncos Thursday night. Already missing Derek Carr due to an oblique injury, the Saints have lost speedy third-year wideout Rashid Shaheed as well.

Shaheed got banged up late in New Orleans’ Week 6 loss to the Bucs. Unfortunately the injury to his knee turned out to be worse than originally anticipated. Shaheed underwent surgery to repair his meniscus on Thursday, ending his season, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Saints have moved Shaheed to the injured reserve. The recovery timeline is estimated at 4-6 months.

The initial reports on Shaheed appeared to offer a glimmer of hope. The Saints announced the wideout had been placed on the IR, which would keep him sidelined for a minimum of four weeks, per Schefter. However, shortly after news broke on the injury designation, the reality of Shaheed’s situation was revealed.

Promising Saints WR Rashid Shaheed is out for the season

The Saints signed Shaheed as an undrafted free agent out of Weber State in 2022. Last season he made the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro as a kick returner for New Orleans. In 2024, Shaheed displayed his prowess as a receiver. Through six games he’s caught 20 of 41 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns. He added a fourth score as a returner. Shaheed leads the Saints in receiving yards this season.

New Orleans will also be without wideout Chris Olave for the team’s Thursday night game. Olave has been ruled out for Week 7 with a concussion. The Saints second-leading receiver sustained the injury early in last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. With the short week, Olave simply didn’t have enough time to clear the concussion protocol.

The Saints lost veteran quarterback Derek Carr to an oblique injury in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Carr is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks. New Orleans turned to rookie passer Spencer Rattler in Week 6 and he’ll once again start for the Saints on Thursday. The inexperienced signal caller will take on a tough Broncos defense without his top receiving weapons.