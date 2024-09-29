The New Orleans Saints are in the middle of a divisional game against the Atlanta Falcons, but they'll have to play the remainder of it without their Swiss army knife, Taysom Hill. He was ruled out for the rest of the game with an abdomen injury, according to Saints PR.

Hill was already having a strong game against the Falcons, scoring two goal-line touchdowns, and was keeping the Saints in the game after Atlanta got up quickly. The hope is that Taysom Hill's injury isn't serious, but there will most likely be more updates after the game and throughout the week.

Taysom Hill injured again for Saints

This isn't the first time that Taysom Hill has been injured this season for the Saints. Hill was out in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles with a chest injury, but he was able to come back for the Falcons game. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to stay in for the entire game, and it was a different injury.

For years, Hill has done a lot of different things for the Saints when he's on the field. He's played quarterback, tight end, and they line him up as a running back as well at times.

So far this season, the Saints have had one of the best offenses, and it's been led by Derek Carr and Klint Kubiak. Alvin Kamara has been dominating the run game, and in the air, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have been making big plays. Coming into the season, there were a lot of questions on how the Saints would look, and so far, they've exceeded expectations. They had a tough loss against the Eagles in Week 3 and didn't score a lot of points, but hopefully, that was just a small hiccup for a team that looks to be good this season.