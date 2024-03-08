On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints helped solidify a key part of their defense when it was revealed that they had signed safety Tyrann Mathieu to a two year contract extension. Mathieu has been a crucial part of the New Orleans defensive backfield ever since he signed with the team as a free agent back in 2022, and now it seems as though the team is rewarding him for his efforts with this latest move.
After the signing was announced, Mathieu had a simple and humble message regarding his future with the franchise.
“I'm from here. It's a blessing to play here,” said Mathieu, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Tyrann Mathieu also added some perspective on what the contract extension means for him as he enters what figure to be the twilight years of his NFL career.
“I've made a lot of money in this league. I think I like the situation I'm in right now with the Saints. I think I've come along in the system, so for me, that's exciting,” he said. “… I love being in New Orleans, I love being around my family, I love to be able to be in the community,” said Mathieu, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.
Mathieu is indeed a native of the area and played his college football for the LSU Tigers, solidifying himself as one of the best players in the country during his time there before going on to what has become a wildly successful career in the NFL.