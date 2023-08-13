The New Orleans Saints picked up a 26-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in their first preseason game, with rookie kicker Blake Grupe hitting a 31-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

SAINTS WIN!!! Blake Grupe kicks a 31-yd FG to give the #Saints a 26-24 win vs the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/D4wmjQC8ix — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 13, 2023

The game-winning kick was not the only eventful thing to happen for Blake Grupe today. It was seemingly a process to get in and out of the stadium on game day. Grupe took to Twitter to describe what happened.

“Step 1: get questioned walking onto the field pregame for not having credentials. Step 2: hit a game winner. Step 3: get stopped by security thinking I was a fan when trying to walk out the player exit. Stay Humble. Thankful. Great team win! @Saints #WHODAT” Grupe said on Twitter.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Grupe played at the Arkansas State football program before transferring and finishing his college career at the Notre Dame football program.

Although Grupe did not get drafted, his performance in his college football career with Arkansas state and Notre Dame got him a contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He now hopes to carry over that success as a kicker to the NFL, and he got off to a good start on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Grupe is behind veteran kicker Wil Lutz on the depth chart with the Saints, so it might be a bit tough for him to land a roster spot with New Orleans, but this preseason could serve as an audition or showcase for other teams who might need a kicker when the regular season comes around.