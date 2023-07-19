As the New Orleans Saints enter the 2023 training camp, several players could potentially be traded. With a revamped offense and new additions to the team, the Saints may look to make some moves to further strengthen their roster. In this article, we will explore three potential players who could be traded by the Saints.

First, let's look at the Saints' key players for the 2023 NFL season. These are Derek Carr, Chris Olave, and Marshon Lattimore. Carr is the new quarterback for the Saints and is expected to fill the void left by Drew Brees' retirement. Olave is a wide receiver who was selected by the Saints last year and is expected to be a major contributor to the team's offense. Lattimore is a cornerback who has been a consistent contributor to the team's defense and will be an important player for the team as they look to improve their performance. While other players on the Saints' roster will be important to the team's success, these three players are likely to be their primary contributors and leaders in the 2023 NFL season.

Training Camp Priorities

The New Orleans Saints' priorities for the 2023 NFL Training Camp include position battles, integration of new players, addressing team needs, and roster optimization. The team will prioritize evaluating and selecting the best players for each role, acclimating new players to the team's system, identifying gaps in the roster, and developing young and inexperienced players. The Saints have also identified specific areas of need. These include upgrades along the defensive line and tight end. They also need improved depth at linebacker, defensive back, and wide receiver. While these are potential priorities for the team, specific priorities may vary based on the team's assessment of their roster, coaching staff decisions, and other factors that may arise during the training camp period.

Here we will look at the potential trade candidates for the Saints entering training camp.

Tre’Quan Smith

Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith finds himself in a precarious position on the team's roster. He's teetering on the edge of being cut, so being traded might actually be something he'd hope for. That said, as he vies for the WR4 position, his prowess in blocking stands out as a notable strength. However, his contributions in other aspects of the game have lacked consistency, which puts his spot in jeopardy. Last year, Smith had just 278 receiving yards over 15 games with a solitary touchdown. Looking ahead, the Saints are considering various options to free up salary cap space, and one potential avenue could involve exploring a trade for Smith.

Zack Baun

Zack Baun, the Saints' third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has yet to meet the high expectations placed upon him. He has had zero sacks and passes defensed since entering the NFL. He also just has a total of 58 tackles over 45 games. Consequently, he now finds himself treading cautiously on the roster bubble. To avoid outright release, the Saints should actively explore trade possibilities for Baun. In addition to seeking improvement in their roster composition, the team is also motivated by the desire to create more salary cap room, making a trade involving Baun a viable option.

Anfernee Orji

Anfernee Orji, an undrafted rookie, faces a crucial moment in his early career as he navigates the roster bubble. He is fiercely competing for a coveted linebacker position. However, formidable rivals present significant challenges. These include Andrew Dowell and even Ty Summers. Should the Saints perceive Orji as not fitting seamlessly within their team dynamic, they may opt to trade him instead. This decision, aimed at optimizing the roster, underscores the team's commitment to securing the most suitable talent.

Why Trade Them?

Trading these players could provide several benefits for the New Orleans Saints. These include clearing cap space, potentially acquiring draft picks or assets, and creating opportunities for other players. By moving players who are on the roster bubble, the team can free up cap room to potentially sign or retain other key players. Draft picks are also valuable resources for teams to replenish their roster with young talent, and trading these players could potentially add more draft capital to strengthen the team in the future. The Saints may also be looking to acquire players who better fit their needs or address positions where they lack depth or talent. Trading these players could also open up opportunities for other players on the roster. This could provide a chance for younger or less established players to showcase their skills.

Looking Ahead

The New Orleans Saints' campaign in the 2023 NFL season is uncertain, but some factors could impact their performance. The team has a new quarterback Derek Carr. They are hoping can help fill the void left by Drew Brees' retirement. However, the team has been described as “rudderless” since Brees' departure. The Saints are projected to win 9.5 games in 2023. That is the highest projection of any team in the NFC South.

Having said that, the team has identified several areas of need. These include upgrades along the defensive line and tight end. It also covers the linebacker, defensive back, and wide receiver spots. Training camp will be an important time for the team to address any gaps in their lineup. Overall, the Saints' success in the 2023 NFL season will depend on how well they can adapt to their new quarterback and address their areas of need.