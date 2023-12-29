We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Saints-Buccaneers prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

The New Orleans Saints are coming into this divisional road matchup on the heels of a disappointing loss against the Los Angeles Rams and they are now desperate as they head to Tampa Bay to take on the surging Buccaneers as both teams look to take the lead in the NFC South race in Week 17. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Saints-Buccaneers prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

New Orleans (7-8) is on the heels of a devastating loss against the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints needed that win badly to be in position to win the NFC South but now with two games left and the Buccaneers having the lead by one game it's going to take some tough sledding to get the job done. Derek Carr is having some end-of-the-season heroics doing his part to get the Saints to the playoffs. He's passed for 1,186 yards and nine touchdowns in his last five games with six of those touchdowns coming in his last two games. The New Orleans Saints will look to right the ship and make a playoff push when they take on their divisional foes the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 17.

Tampa (8-7) is one of the hottest teams in the NFC right now winning each of their last four games while scoring 29 points or more in each of their last three games. This has been in large part due to the stellar play from signal-caller Baker Mayfield. He's been lighting it up down the stretch and just in his last two games alone he's passed for 664 yards and six touchdowns. The Buccaneers' offense is firing on all cylinders and is coming in hot as they look to become the NFC South champions when they play host to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Here are the Saints-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints-Buccaneers Odds

New Orleans Saints: +2.5 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers Week 17

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

Forget champagne toasts. This New Year's Eve in Raymond James Stadium is all about silencing the pirate cannons and sending Tampa Bay fans home salty. Yes, I'm saying the Saints, underdogs by 2.5 points, will not only crash the Buccaneer party but walk away with the W.

Don't be fooled by their 7-8 record. New Orleans is playing its best football in weeks. They've won two of their last three, including victories over division rival Carolina and the New York Giants. The offense is clicking, with Derek Carr finding a rhythm and Alvin Kamara rediscovering his juke-box moves.

This ain't just another game. This is a playoff preview, a grudge match, a battle for NFC South supremacy. The Saints smell blood in the water, knowing a win secures their wild card berth and sends shockwaves through the conference. They'll play with desperation, a fire that the Buccaneers, already clinging to a playoff spot, might struggle to match.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

Forget Mardi Gras masks, it's pirate flags flying high in Tampa Bay this Week 17. Not only will the Buccaneers claim victory over their division rivals, the New Orleans Saints, but they'll do so with authority, covering the -2.5 spread handily.

Baker Mayfield might have traded orange for pewter, but his gunslinger swagger remains. He's revitalized Tampa Bay's offense, throwing with pinpoint accuracy and laser focus. His chemistry with Mike Evans is back to 2018 levels, and with Chris Godwin's newfound rhythm, the Saints' secondary will be in for a long afternoon.

Alvin Kamara might be a highlight reel, but Rachaad White is a battering ram. His punishing, downhill running will wear down the Saints' aging front seven, creating even more space for Mayfield and the Bucs' passing attack. New Orleans struggled to contain Kyren Williams last week and White is a similar beast, just angrier. Expect him to control the clock and rack up yards as the game progresses.

The Saints' offensive line is suspect at best, and Bowles will unleash his patented blitz packages, forcing Winston into hurried throws and potential interceptions. Remember, Carr has been sacked 28 times this season and this ferocious front seven could be the difference maker in this matchup. Forget the gumbo, Saints fans. This Week 17 is all about Buccaneer barbecue. Baker Mayfield's arm, Rachaad White's legs, and Todd Bowles' tactical genius will be too much for New Orleans to handle.

Final Saints-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great divisional matchup between these two NFC South foes as the season comes to a close. Both teams are fighting for that NFC South crown as well as a shot in the playoffs which should make this game extremely close to the very end. Ultimately, it's hard to go against the hot team and that is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Baker Mayfield looking like vintage Baker making plays all over the field to his potent weapons Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rachaad White and the defense getting the necessary stops when they need it as they drown Derek Carr and the Saints get the win, the NFC South Crown, and cover the spread.

Final Saints-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 (-110), Over 42.5 (-110)