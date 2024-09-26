ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Orleans Saints will battle the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium. It's an early-season NFC South showdown as we share our NFL odds series and make a Saints-Falcons prediction and pick.

The Saints lost 15-12 to the Philadelphia Eagles for their first season loss. Initially, they led 3-0 at halftime in a tight, low-scoring showdown. But the run defense faltered down the stretch, allowing Saquon Barkley to run all over them for two touchdowns.

Derek Carr stumbled, cratering back to Earth, going 14 for 25 with 142 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Also, Alvin Kamara rushed 26 times for 87 yards while catching three passes for 40 yards. Chris Olave had six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Rashid Shaheed failed to secure any of his five targets.

The Saints had 12 first downs and went 6 for 13 on third downs, for a total of 219 yards. New Orleans also had one turnover and allowed a sack, forcing two turnovers and generating four sacks.

The Falcons lost 22-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. Initially, they led 7-0 after the first and 14-13 at halftime. But the Falcons crumbled in the second half.

Kirk Cousins went 20 for 29 with 230 yards passing, with one touchdown and one interception. Meanwhile, Tyler Allgeier rushed seven times for 32 yards, while Bijan Robinson ran 16 times for 31 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 21. Drake London had six receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Kyle Pitts had two receptions for 59 yards. Darnell Mooney had eight catches for 66 yards.

The Falcons had 19 first downs and went 2 for 9 on third downs. Also, they finished with 311 total yards. Atlanta also turned the ball over once and allowed two sacks. Conversely, the defense forced a turnover but could not generate a sack.

The head-to-head series is tied at 55. Moreover, they split last year's season series, with the home team winning one game apiece. The Saints are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Falcons. Also, the Saints have gone 4-1 over the last five games in Atlanta.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints-Falcons Odds

New Orleans Saints: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Atlanta Falcons: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 42.5 (-105)

Under: 42.5 (-115)

How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Saints struggled offensively when facing a good defense. They will face a defense with two guys who can get to the quarterback. Protecting the quarterback will ultimately be imperative for running a successful offense.

Carr has passed for 585 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. However, he would like to bounce back after struggling last weekend. Kamara has been electric. So far, he has rushed 61 times for 285 yards and four touchdowns while catching 10 passes for 132 yards and a score. Olave finally arrived last weekend. Now, he comes in with 12 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown. Shaheed was amazing before the dud last weekend. Currently, he has caught seven passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has been solid so far this season. Alontae Taylor has garnered 14 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Carl Granderson has tallied eight solo tackles and three sacks. Bryan Breese has added four solo tackles and three sacks. Likewise, Tyrann Mathieu has added 14 solo tackles and two interceptions. While he has not nabbed an interception yet, Marshon Lattimore is still an elite cornerback that quarterbacks avoid.

The Saints will cover the spread if Kamara can find some open running lanes to make things easier for Carr. Then, the defense must pressure Cousins into making mistakes.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Falcons are 1-2 because their offense has sputtered in the most inopportune moment. While they were able to rally to stun the Eagles, they failed to do much of anything against the Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. The offense must do more in front of their fans.

Cousins has been decent, but he must do more. So far, he has passed for 626 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Robinson has had a solid start to the season. Significantly, he has rushed 48 times for 196 yards and a touchdown while catching 11 passes for 89 yards. Allgeier has also been solid, running 19 times for 106 yards. Additionally, the pass catchers have been solid. Mooney has 12 receptions for 169 yards for one touchdown. Likewise, London has 14 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Pitts has eight receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has been consistent so far. Substantially, Grady Jarrett has been good, with five solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Matthew Judon has tallied eight solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Also, Justin Simmons has added five solo tackles and one interception.

The Falcons will cover the spread if Robinson can get going and Cousins can find some open receivers. Then, they must stop Kamara and force Carr to throw off his back foot.

Final Saints-Falcons Prediction & Pick

The Saints are 2-1 against the spread, while the Falcons are 1-2. Furthermore, the Saints are 1-0 against the spread on the road, while the Falcons are 0-2 at home. Something has to give. The Falcons have struggled against good defenses. But they also are way overdue for a home win. After starting their season with two consecutive losses at home, it's hard to fathom them losing again. This game will be close. But the Falcons will win it in the end.

Final Saints-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Falcons -1.5 (-110)