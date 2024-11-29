The New York Giants' disastrous season continued on Thanksgiving Day. They lost to the Dallas Cowboys in a national spotlight with Drew Lock at quarterback. And then the Giants' defensive superstar Dexter Lawrence left the game with an elbow injury. Head coach Brian Daboll said that is it not looking good for the nose tackle, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Giants HC Brian Daboll expects Dexter Lawrence’s elbow injury to be ‘long term',” Schefter posted.

Lawrence was in the middle of a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season. He has nine sacks and 30 tackles through the first 12 games of the season. While the rest of the Giants' defense has been putrid this season, their 2019 first-rounder has been spectacular. Without their nose tackle, this could be a rough December in the Meadowlands.

The Thanksgiving loss was their tenth of the season, putting them in prime position for the top pick in the draft. After cutting Daniel Jones last week, the writing was on the wall that this season is over. While Daboll should want to win to save his job, he does not have the roster to win. Without their best defensive player, it is only going to get worse.

Next week, the challenge does get slightly easier for the Giants. They host the Saints in a winnable Week 14 game. But following matchups with the Ravens, Falcons, and Eagles spell disaster.

Giants should be aiming for the top draft pick

The Giants have made it known that they like Shedeur Sanders as a draft prospect. The Colorado quarterback and son of Deion Sanders could be the top pick regardless of who picks there. But if it is the Giants, they will almost certainly bring Coach Prime's son to New Jersey.

With the Daniel Jones disaster behind them, this regime of general manager Joe Schoen and Daboll could be gone. They also may be given a chance to draft their first quarterback in their tenure with the Giants. They expressed interest in Jayden Daniels before last year's draft but won too many games to pick him. That does not appear to be a problem this season.

Drew Lock showed why Tommy DeVito was picked over him to start last week. He made brutal mistakes and was inaccurate, but did make a few nice plays running the ball. He looked similar to Daniel Jones in his worst games. Whether DeVito or Lock plays next week is unknown.