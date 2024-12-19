ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Orleans Saints season hasn't gone as they would've liked, owning a 5-9 record and a third-place standing in the NFC South. The Green Bay Packers are also third in the NFL North, but it is under much different circumstances as they are 10-4 and primed for a trip to the postseason. Three teams should represent the division in the playoffs, as the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions are fighting for the top seed in the NFC. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Saints-Packers prediction and pick.

Saints-Packers Last Game – Matchup History

The Saints and Packers have been frequent opponents over the last few years after sparingly playing each other in the early 2000s. The teams have played three times since 2020. Green Bay has won two of those three games, with the most recent victory coming last season by an 18-17 score at Lambeau Field.

The Saints took a 17-0 by the end of the first half after an eight-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Graham, a 76-yard punt return from Daniel Whalen, and a Blake Grupe 25-yard field goal with six seconds remaining in the half.

Anders Carlson hit a 38-yard field goal with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to finally put the Packers on the board. Jordan Love scored on a quarterback sneak to make it a one-score game, then threw an eight-yard pass with 2:56 remaining to steal the 18-17 victory.

Overall Series: Packers 18-10

Here are the Saints-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints-Packers Odds

New Orleans Saints: +14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +700

Green Bay Packers: -14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -1100

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Saints vs. Packers

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jordan Love has figured out his interception issues since the start of the season, as he has eight touchdowns and one interception over his last five games. However, the Saints' defense has been strong in causing turnovers, as they rank eighth in interceptions per game and seventh in forced fumbles per game. If the Saints can force Love to turn the ball over in this game, it'll get more challenging to cover a 14-point spread.

The Saints haven't lost a game by more than seven points since October 27, when they dropped a 26-8 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers. They lost three games in a row by massive scores during that stretch but cleaned up those issues in the six games since then.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Saints have one of the worst defenses in the league regarding allowing yards, as they rank 30th with 376.6 yards allowed per game. They rank in the bottom five in many defensive categories, but strangely enough, their points allowed don't reflect it. The Saints allow 22.3 points per game, which is 13th in the league. The Packers should be able to generate plenty of offense in this game, ranking fourth in the league with 375.8 yards per game.

Final Saints-Packers Prediction & Pick

The Packers covered the spread in four straight games and have won two by 28 and 17 points. The other win was a 13-point spread against the Miami Dolphins. Derek Carr has been battling through adversity to lead the Saints to some wins, but he'll now miss at least several weeks for the Saints. It could be a long day for the Saints offense with Carr on the sidelines.

Final Saints-Packers Prediction & Pick: Packers -14.5 (-105)