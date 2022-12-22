By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Lionel Messi has stuffed the headlines of late after the GOAT led Argentina to its first World Cup title since the late, great Diego Maradona lifted the trophy in 1986. In a bizarre turn of events, however, celebrity chef Salt Bae also found his name in the news in the aftermath of Argentina’s epic win against Kylian Mbappe and France. It was for all the wrong reasons, tough.

Salt Bae drew the ire of football fans everywhere after he was seen celebrating on the pitch right after Messi and Co. took down France in an epic penalty shootout. The Turkish restauranteur was allowed access to the field to mingle with the Argentina players right after the match and it seems that Salt Bae may have overstepped his bounds.

Several photos and videos of Salt Bae holding the World Cup trophy on the pitch are currently making their rounds on social media. Unsurprisingly, the chef/butcher is being slammed by football fans everywhere for putting his hands on the sacred piece of football history. As it turns out, there are stipulations that only World Cup winners and heads of state are allowed to touch the trophy during closing ceremonies. As such, it is now being reported that FIFA has decided to take “appropriate internal action” against Salt Bae (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter).

It has already been reported that Salt Bae has been banned from attending the US Open Cup final because of his actions during Messi and Co.’s celebrations right after their World Cup win. It remains to be seen if the notorious chef will face more sanctions moving forward.