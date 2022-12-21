By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

If Lionel Messi’s World Cup win with Argentina is not enough to cement his GOAT status, then his insane numbers in international competition should only solidify his case.

The Argentine superstar has had generally poor luck in international competition, but he has always produced for La Albiceleste whenever he dons the white and blue jersey. That much is proven by the fact that no European or South American man has scored more goals than him in major international tournaments, which include the COPA America, UEFA Euro and the World Cup.

For what it’s worth, no team from outside Europe and South America has won the World Cup, making this feat from Messi even more impressive.

Messi has 26 goals in those major tournaments, with seven coming from their most recent World Cup run in Qatar. Brazil legend Ronaldo is close with 25, while the Argentine’s longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo has 22. Brazil icon Pele has 20. Both Ronaldo and Pele have more titles than Messi, though, with the former winning four and the latter obtaining three.

A lot of fans hailed Lionel Messi as the GOAT after his Argentina win, and rightfully so. After all, he has finally gotten the only trophy missing from his trophy cabinet.

However, others were naturally skeptical and not ready to jump on the hype, pointing out that the likes of Pele and Ronaldo had more success than him.

Despite the comparisons, though, there is simply no denying Messi’s longevity and greatness through the years.