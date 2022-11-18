Published November 18, 2022

The addition of Sami Zayn to The Bloodline drew plenty of ire from fans. After all, The Bloodline has been intact for well over a year as the dominant stable. We’ve seen the 5-star feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. We’ve seen the return of Jimmy, officially reuniting the Usos and making the Bloodline stronger. The Usos’ cousin Solo Sikoa even made his shocking debut at Clash of the Castle, helping Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre.

But of all the stories and feuds that have taken place since Roman Reigns returned over two years ago, the greatest might be the addition of Sami Zayn to the Bloodline.

Sami Zayn, or should I say Sami Uso, has been doing some of his best work since joining WWE as an honorary member of the Bloodline. His comedic act and willingness to go the extra mile to protect Roman and the Bloodline have been top-tier, and Zayn should be acknowledged for his work.

I believe Zayn’s addition to the Bloodline saved it from becoming stale. Roman’s reign was starting to drag on, and WWE needed to spice things up a bit. Inserting Sami into the Bloodline storyline did just that.

His feud with Jey Uso has been the highlight of WWE television every single week. “Ucey” may have been one of the best things to come out of professional wrestling in 2022. His ability to have Reigns and the Bloodline break character has been some of the funniest moments this year.

Roman Reigns is by far the face of the Bloodline and the man responsible for filling up arenas, but people are tuning in each week to see what Sami Zayn has to say or will do next. Line up whichever opponents you want for Roman, and he’ll smash them all, but Sami is the man that keeps the storylines moving week after week.

Zayn’s commitment to his character should not go unnoticed, and it’s time to consider him the MVP of the Bloodline. He has been a breath of fresh air to this group, and although it seemed odd initially, he made his addition to the stable work. I can’t wait to see where this story goes next because, with Sami Zayn involved, it will be must-see TV.

