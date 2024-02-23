The San Antonio Spurs aren't going to win a lot more games over the last third of their season. But that doesn't mean they won't improve. In fact, be prepared to see significant individual growth from several key players.
Combine a trade deadline move that didn't make them better, an 11-44 record at the All-Star Break, and a schedule that still features multiple games against the best teams in the West, and the Spurs probably won't record that many more victories for the 82 game season.
“More wins. I can say that. That's obvious,” guard Devin Vassell answered when asked about the final stretch. He then specified his comments, almost as if to understand a reality.
“I just feel like us playing together, us really coming together as a team and seeing everything that we've worked on coming full circle. I feel like guys being better on the offensive end, whether it's finding teammates and playing with each other, playing for each other,” the Spurs second leading scorer continued. “On the defensive end, getting more stops. Vic's [Victor Wembanyama] been doing a tremendous job blocking shots but on the perimeter we've got to hold people to getting from their spots and really just picking it up on the defensive end.”
San Antonio Spurs talk roles
There may not be more of a typical role player on the Spurs roster than Julian Champagnie. While the second year pro starts for the Spurs, he's asked to fill a niche.
“I just want to be a star in my role. Yeah, that's really my main focus: rebound, defend, make open shots – be a star in my role,” the 22 year-old forward said. “If I'm able to play the same way I played last year, I'm taking it. I'll take it. Different year, new team, a couple of different pieces so I want to compliment everybody the best I can. That's my role. That's my job right now.”
“I just think we've just got to be better all around as a team,” Vassell added. “We've just got to be better. We've got to play better on both ends of the floor. And I think these last games are going to be big for us.”
Closing the season strong
The Spurs consider the last month and a half of the season an important final stretch.
“Everybody says this is half way through the season, which it's not,” Vassell told ClutchPoints about what remains for his team.
“Going on to the last third of the season and there's a lot of stuff that we want to improve on. Coach showed us a lot stuff to where we can better at. We saw it and I think that we've just got a lot of goals that we can accomplish.”
The Silver and Black's third leading scorer agrees.
“Finish off strong, play together, play hard. Play smart,” Keldon Johnson said. “We're looking at just mucking it up this last 27 games, getting into people.”
Though the want is there, the specifics suggest a major increase in wins won't be in the cards for San Antonio. That doesn't mean individual improvement shouldn't be expected.