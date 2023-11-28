The Aztecs have named former Colorado football OC Sean Lewis as their next head coach two weeks after Brady Hoke's retirement.

The San Diego State Aztecs had a rough 2023-24 college football season. Former head coach Brady Hoke retired after a losing 4-8 season. Now, the Aztecs find their next coach in former Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, per Brett McMurphy.

The Aztecs look to Sean Lewis to help turn the program around

Lewis coached Kent State from 2018 to 2022 before joining Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in 2023. In his lone season with Colorado, Lewis helped the Buffaloes get three more wins than their previous one-win season.

San Diego State had an underwhelming 23-24 season, but Lewis has big shoes to fill. Brady Hoke served as the Aztecs' head coach for four seasons. He helped the team go 26-19 to go with two bowl appearances during his tenure. The Aztecs hope Sean Lewis can reinvigorate the program after their down year.

The Mountain West Conference will not go easy on the Aztecs in 2024. The top three teams in the league were 6-2 in conference play by the end of the 23-24 regular season with Boise State sitting on top. San Diego State was able to beat one of the top teams in the conference for its last game.

The Fresno State Bulldogs fell to SDSU 33-18 on Saturday, November 25th. The game was positive for the Aztecs despite their subpar season. Senior Jalen Mayden left his mark with an outstanding passing and rushing attack. In addition, the San Diego State defense effectively slowed the Bulldogs' offense.

SDSU has many holes to fill. Surely, Sean Lewis and co. will come up with a plan to help the Aztecs regain their competitive edge.