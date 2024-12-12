The College Football Transfer Portal is in full effect, as several hundreds of players have already entered as of Thursday afternoon. Day by day, that number will grow larger, likely eclipsing the 3,000+ players who were in the transfer portal between the end of the 2023 season and the beginning of the 2024 season. By the time the 2025 season kicks off, most rosters won't come close to resembling what they look like right now, and that includes the San Diego State Aztecs, who are now down a starting quarterback.

“San Diego State QB Danny O'Neil is headed to the transfer portal,” tweets Steve Wiltfong of On3. “The Indianapolis native threw for 2,181 yards and 12 TDs as a true freshman this fall.”

O'Neil completed nearly 64 percent of his passes and threw just six interceptions on 330 attempts this season. O'Neil won three of his first five starts, but dropped the final six games of the season as the schedule got tougher.

The 3-star recruit initially committed to Colorado before de-committing and joining the San Diego State Aztecs after former Buffaloes offensive coordinator Sean Lewis took over in southern California. Lewis led San Diego State to a 3-9 record in his first season with the team, the program's worst season since 2008.

3-star 2025 recruit JP Mialovski will be heading to San Diego State next year, and the only other quarterback currently on the Aztecs' roster is Kyle Crum, a sophomore who has completed just 5 of his 17 pass attempts in two season with the Aztecs. Presumably, San Diego State will be in the market for a quarterback in the transfer portal this year.

In addition to Colorado — who may be out of the Danny O'Neil sweepstakes with the addition of 2025 5-star recruit Julian Lewis, who flipped his commitment from USC about a month ago — O'Neil was also pursued by schools such as Indiana, Syracuse, Louisville, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Northwestern.