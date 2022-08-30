San Diego State Aztecs football head coach Brady Hoke and San Diego State athletic director JD Wicker did not bother to tackle any more questions about the sexual assault allegations against former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza and other former Aztecs players, as they both walked out of the press conference following repeated inquiries by the media on the subject.

Here’s a shot of both Hoke and Wicker leaving the press conference.

Here’s video of @GoAztecs JD Wicker & Brady Hoke walking out of press conference on sexual assault allegations after multiple questions about assault. They said they would only talk football after initial statements. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/tSWdARjnX4 — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) August 29, 2022

San Diego State football has found itself enmeshed in the Matt Araiza story. Late last week, news broke out that the then-Buffalo Bills punter was being accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old in 2021 when he was still part of San Diego State football. The Bills reportedly were aware that Araiza was being investigated when they made the decision to cut veteran Matt Haack, a move that essentially installed Araiza as the team’s punter.

Although Araiza, who has already been released by the Bills, is no longer a player for San Diego State, that the alleged incident occurred during the punter’s time with the Aztecs will always be a reason for the media as subject the media will always feel obliged to raise when speaking to anyone of ranking San Diego State officials.

This all comes into the picture just when San Diego State football is only days away from opening their 2022 college football season at home against the Arizona Wildcats this coming Saturday. The Aztecs are coming off a memorable 2022 campaign in which they won 12 games and won the Frisco Bowl.