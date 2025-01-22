ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State Air Force prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Diego State Air Force.

What is going on with the San Diego State Aztecs? This season is not turning out the way coach Brian Dutcher and the whole fan base hoped. It's not as though SDSU is a bad team. The Aztecs are still likely to make the NCAA Tournament. However, they aren't making life easy for themselves. They could be in the thick of the Mountain West race but have lost games at home they didn't expect to lose.

First, San Diego State blew an 18-point lead at home and lost to Utah State. It was less about the opponent SDSU lost to; it was much more about having an 18-point lead at home and not making it stand up. Utah State is a good team, but San Diego State has no business ever blowing an 18-point lead and losing in Viejas Arena.

Second, San Diego State lost at home to UNLV this past weekend. SDSU should be able to take care of the Rebels — who had not done a whole lot (other than beat Utah State) to that point in the season — in its own arena. Yet, UNLV took charge of that game and the Aztecs had no answers.

San Diego State lost by eight to UNLV on a day when the Rebels shot just 6 of 20 (30 percent) from 3-point range. How did that happen? UNLV was plus-11 at the free throw line and outrebounded the Aztecs, 37-32. San Diego State committed 14 turnovers and just didn't do anything particularly well. It was a level of mediocrity we aren't used to from SDSU, given that the Aztecs made the national championship game two seasons ago and then returned to the Sweet 16 last season. No one is saying SDSU should be leading or dominating the Mountain West, but the Aztecs should have two more wins than they currently have. This team needs to find a new level of form and focus if it wants to make the most of this season. San Diego State is not in the top four of the Mountain West right now and will need to go on a significant winning streak (at least five games) to put itself back in the thick of the conference title race.

Here are the San Diego State-Air Force College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Air Force Odds

San Diego State: -13.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -1100

Air Force: +13.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +680

Over: 127.5 (-110)

Under: 127.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Diego State vs Air Force

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State played Air Force earlier in January. In that game, the Aztecs allowed just four points to the Falcons in the final 11 minutes of the first half. SDSU allowed just 18 points to Air Force in the final 31 minutes of the entire game and won by 29. If that doesn't give you a sense of how great the mismatch is in this game, nothing else will convince you. The facts tell a simple and clear story.

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State did beat AFA by 29 earlier in January, but Air Force led that game 20-8 after the first nine minutes before the roof caved in. If Air Force gets another 20-8 lead or a similar advantage midway through the first half, expect the Falcons to protect that lead a lot better on their home floor. That first game was in San Diego. This game will be different if the Falcons can get off to another good start.

Final San Diego State-Air Force Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Air Force, but SDSU is the better team. Maybe wait for a live play, given how the last game changed from a 12-point AFA lead to a 29-point SDSU win.

Final San Diego State-Air Force Prediction & Pick: Air Force +13.5