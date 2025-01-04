ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego-Oregon State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Diego-Oregon State.

Of all the conference games in college basketball on Saturday, this is one which might catch a lot of people off guard. San Diego — the Toreros, not the Aztecs or the UC San Diego Tritons — takes on Oregon State. Nothing about it naturally feels like a conference game, but that's exactly what it is, with Oregon State moving to the West Coast Conference in men's basketball.

Oregon State had been having a really good season as it left the year 2024 and the month of December. The Beavers reached the championship game of a Christmas tournament in Hawaii, falling to a very good Nebraska side in a competitive battle. As soon as the calendar turned to January and 2025, however, the Beavers hit a big speedbump. They went to Southern California to face Loyola Marymount and got pummeled in a blowout few people anticipated. Loyola Marymount is not a bad team, but it is not expected to finish in the top four of the WCC, either. That was a game which figured to go down to the wire. Instead, Oregon State was non-competitive and no-showed. The Beavers need to regain their edge and make sure one bad loss does not carry over into their next game. Oregon State has done a lot of good work this season and would hate to allow the first two months of the season to dissolve into nothing in a lost month of January. It is imperative that Oregon State get back on track so that its season goals and its pursuit of the top teams in the WCC can remain in play in the coming weeks.

Here are the San Diego-Oregon State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Diego-Oregon State Odds

San Diego: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +730

Oregon State: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1300

Over: 141.5 (-106)

Under: 141.5 (-118)

How to Watch San Diego vs Oregon State

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why San Diego Will Cover The Spread/Win

This is a huge spread for an Oregon State team which just faltered big-time at Loyola Marymount. We have to say it as plainly as possible: If LMU could give Oregon State that many headaches, what is going to happen when Oregon State plays Gonzaga and Saint Mary's? Oregon State's nonconference season might be grossly overrated. Perceptions of the Beavers as a really good team might have been a little too optimistic and, moreover, premature. Now that conference play is here, Oregon State might be in for a very rough ride, in which case San Diego — while maybe not winning outright — can comfortably cover the spread.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State has covered a lot of double-digit spreads this season. The Beavers aren't going to allow one really bad game at Loyola Marymount derail the overall course of their campaign, which has been positive and marked by considerable improvements over their previous (2023-2024) season. Oregon State will be fine, and it will win this game by close to 20 points. San Diego isn't good. OSU is at home. Order will be restored by the Beavers.

Final San Diego-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to San Diego, but we're just not sure here. Pass.

Final San Diego-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: San Diego +14.5