The San Francisco 49ers are on a roll and travel to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Week 6. The 49ers have taken over the NFC West but are entering this game with some key injuries. Here are our San Francisco 49ers Week 6 predictions as they take on the Falcons.

In back-to-back weeks, the 49ers have looked fantastic. Most significantly, Jeff Wilson Jr. has revitalized their running game. The Falcons run defense hasn’t been great so the Niners have an opportunity to take advantage once again.

Through five weeks, the 49ers have the top run defense in the NFL. Without Cordarrelle Patterson, the run-happy Falcons might struggle. Given the 49ers’ weakened defensive line, it will be fascinating to see whether the Falcons pass the ball more. The 49ers will also struggle to produce the pressure it relies on, especially as they have already lost starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to injury, among others.

Kyle Shanahan has confirmed CB Emmanuel Moseley has suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Prayers up @Mannymoseley 🙏❤️ #IGYB pic.twitter.com/FxeJcIgNpj — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 10, 2022

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 6 game against the Falcons.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Deebo Samuel rebound game

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel snagged two of nine targets for 20 yards and a score in their decisive win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. On two carries, he also gained 12 yards rushing. For the most part, Samuel had a bad day last week, save for a four-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Through five games, the fourth-year wideout has three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing), and he may be on track for even higher total stats in Week 6 versus the Falcons.

He is currently the team’s leading receiver, and he sure wants to approximate his best outing from Week 4 when he tallied 115 receiving yards. Look for Samuel to get more targets here and put up 70+ receiving yards and another TD.

3. Jeff Wilson Jr. gets big numbers

49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has been terrific filling in for Elijah Mitchell (knee) this season. He should certainly get another shot to dominate this week in Atlanta.

Keep in mind that Wilson has three starts with at least 100 total yards, and he has scored a touchdown in each of his last two games. Take note as well that the Falcons have struggled against the run. In fact, they have been annihilated the last two weeks by Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and Tampa Bay’s Leonard Fournette.

Wilson enters this game as the 49ers’ leading rusher, averaging 75 rushing yards per game. He also norms 5.1 yards per carry. Wilson is also coming off his most explosive game yet, putting up 120 rushing yards in Week 5. He should get 100+ again here against the Falcons.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo catches fire

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has exploded in the last two weeks following a shaky return to the starting lineup earlier in the season. Over the previous two games, Garoppolo has led the league in EPA per dropback and third-down efficiency overall.

He has gotten more confident with each successive game and isn’t scared to make a throw even when danger is close by. Garoppolo carved up the Panthers in Week 5 with a series of cerebral, precise throws, implying that the Niners are in excellent hands moving forward.

He is coming off back-to-back triple-digit passer rating performances, and he should do well again here, too. We expect Jimmy G to go over 200+ yards again with two touchdowns for good measure.

1. 49ers get win No. 4

Let’s compare the 49ers’ Week 6 foes with their previous opponents. Although Carolina has more skill on both sides of the ball than Atlanta, the Falcons are clearly playing better. The Falcons own a top-ten offense despite the absence of playmakers aside from wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons’ defense has had good moments, too, despite the numbers saying otherwise.

Having said that, the 49ers shouldn’t have many problems disposing of the Falcons in Week 6. It won’t be a breeze like their win over the Panthers last week, but this is a game for the 49ers to lose.

The reality is that the Niners are much superior at about every position with the exception of special teams. It would be interesting to see if the home team can up their play against an on-fire San Francisco unit, but we expect the 49ers to notch win No. 4 when the smoke clears.