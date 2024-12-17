San Jose State football wideout Nick Nash is opting out of his team's upcoming bowl game after his Biletnikoff Award snub. The Spartans will play South Florida in the Hawaii Bowl on December 24. Former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo was hired over the offseason and has put together a solid first year in the Mountain West. Nash's season has been the highlight of this program's accomplishments this year. The sixth-year is the first Spartan player to be named First-Team All-American since 2006.

Nash led the nation in receptions, receptions per game, receiving yards, receiving yards per game, and receiving touchdowns. Despite these gaudy stats, Travis Hunter won the Biletnikoff Award for the nation's best wideout. Ultimately, Nash will not follow up this snub with another performance for the Spartans. According to College Football Insider with Action Network Brett McMurphy, Nash is prepping for the NFL Draft and will skip the bowl game.

Nick Nash's phenomenal season shouldn't be overshadowed by this snub

It's fair to say that the level of competition cost Nick Nash the nation's most prestigious wide receiver award. San Jose State had the 118th-best strength of schedule in the country. In comparison, Colorado's schedule ranked 70th. Nash, however, never wavered in consistency regardless of the opponent. For example, against then-No. 13 Boise State, the sixth-year recorded nine catches for 126 yards and one touchdown. The game showcased Nash's NFL-level talent, as he had several highlight-worthy catches throughout.

Despite the final scoreline, San Jose State gave Boise State a significant scare in this matchup. The Spartans were up 14-0 and had the ball inside the Bronco's ten-yard line in the second quarter. A disastrous trick play on 4th down completely shifted the game's momentum. Ashton Jeanty and company pulled away in the second half to win 42-21.

The Spartans will sorely miss Nash's presence in their upcoming bowl game. While Nick is currently projected to go undrafted, he is absolutely good enough to contribute to an NFL roster. Ken Niumatalolo will now head into his second season in San Jose without his best player. The Spartans will also be losing senior wideout Justin Lockhart, who had a terrific last collegiate year. The Nevada transfer caught 52 passes for 973 yards and five touchdowns.

2024 could ultimately be a rebuilding year for a San Jose State team that has had a lot of success recently. The program has made bowl games in four of the five best years and won a Mountain West title in 2020. This success led to former coach Brent Brennan leaving San Jose for the Arizona job. Overall, Ken Niumatalolo will have his hands full heading into 2025. However, it's fair to assume the Laie, Hawaii native can usher in the same success Brennan brought in during his seven years.