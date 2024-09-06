ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a San Jose State-Air Force prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Jose State-Air Force.

The Week 2 game between San Jose State and Air Force will be a unique and compelling reunion. It will be the return of a prominent coach to a familiar setting.

Ken Niumatalolo has coached against the Air Force Academy for decades. He has made many trips to Colorado Springs for a football game over the years. Niumatalolo, as the coach of Navy, has encountered Air Force many times in the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy series. Army-Navy was always the most important game Niumatalolo coached every year. Navy-Air Force was second. Niumatalolo authored so many glorious moments as Navy's head coach in the program's most prosperous era in many decades. He led Navy to a bundle of Commander-In-Chief's Trophy championships and a number of double-digit win seasons. His place in Navy and college football history is secure.

Now he begins a new chapter at San Jose State, as the Spartans visit Colorado Springs to take on the Falcons.

The Niumatalolo era in San Jose began with a solid win over Sacramento State. You might think that San Jose State should obviously beat Sacramento State, given that SJSU is a Mountain West Conference program and Sacramento State is an FCS (lower-division) program. However, the point spread was just 2.5 points for that game. San Jose State was a very narrow favorite. One year ago, Sacramento State went on the road and beat Stanford straight up. That's why Sac State was a very small underdog at San Jose State. This was not a foregone conclusion or an expected romp.

Yet, San Jose State was able to win by double digits and post a reasonably encouraging performance out of the gate. Now the question becomes if the Spartans can build on that versus an Air Force team whose offense looked ragged and limited in a shaky 21-6 win over Merrimack in Week 1. Niumatalolo versus Air Force and Troy Calhoun: It will be just like old times.

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The San Jose State Spartans played a lot better than Air Force did in Week 1. SJSU's offense looked better. The Spartans seemed to have more upside and a higher ceiling than an Air Force team which scored just 21 against Merrimack. SJSU easily covered its point spread in Week 1. Air Force, which was a 29.5-point favorite over Merrimack, didn't come even close to covering its own spread. It could just be a Week 1 overreaction to a small sample size, but then again, if two teams went in very different directions, why wouldn't you pick the team which greatly exceeded the point-spread expectations? That team is San Jose State.

Why Air Force Could Cover The Spread/Win

Air Force might have a struggling offense, but the defense was superb against Merrimack. This defense can bottle up San Jose State's offense in a way Sacramento State never could last week. This could completely change the dynamic of this game and enable the Falcons to cover.

Final San Jose State-Air Force Prediction & Pick

Our inclination is to go with San Jose State, but it's a pure hunch. Let's sit back and observe these teams, studying them for a future betting play later in the season. We don't know enough about them right now to make a confident pick. Pass.

Final San Jose State-Air Force Prediction & Pick: San Jose State +5.5