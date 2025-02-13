Saquon Barkley is having quite the month, becoming a Super Bowl Champion with the Philadelphia Eagles and making his longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon his fiancée. Congdon has stood next to Barkley for all of the ups and downs of his career. The couple met shortly after Congdon's first year at Penn State when Barkley dominated college football in 2016.

Barkley was born in the Bronx, New York, and his family moved to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He attended Whitehall High School and became a four-star recruit. He was a football, basketball, and track and field star but chose to pursue a football career.

Barkley finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in his junior season. He was third in the Maxwell Award voting and received significant national and conference awards. He also set records at Penn State for all-purpose career yards, career rushing touchdowns, and career receiving yards by a running back.

The New York Giants drafted Barkley with the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year and was a Pro Bowler in his first season. The rest of his Giants career didn't go as smoothly, as he battled injuries and poor seasons. The Giants weren't a great fit, leading Barkley to return to Pennsylvania and sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley returned to superstar status with the Eagles, setting franchise records and rushing for over 2,000 yards. He was the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year and won Super Bowl LIX.

Let's meet Saquon Barkley's motivators from home, his fiancée Anna Congdon, and his two children.

Who is Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon?

Congdon graduated from Forest City Regional High School in Forest City, Pennsylvania. She has an athletic background, having captained the girls' basketball team.

Congdon also won the 2015-16 District II ‘A' Girls Basketball Championship. The Forest City team won the championship at Mohegan Sun Arena. After graduating high school, Congdon attended Penn State, where she met Barkley early.

Congdon started school in September 2016, and the couple attended their first formal together in December 2016. On December 11, 2016, she shared an Instagram picture of the pair. The couple stayed together until Barkley left Penn State to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Congdon's profession and degree are unknown, but she has a significant social media presence. She has more than 160,000 Instagram followers and more than 5,000 X followers.

Saquon Barkley's family

Barkley and Congdon started their family early when they welcomed their daughter, Jada Clare Barkley. The love that Saquon has for his children is clear, as he talked about his first-born daughter on an NFL Films clip when he was with the Giants.

“I'm just honored and blessed that I have a daughter in Jada and be able to enter fatherhood and always gotta try to set the standard for her because her image of a man is gonna be off of me.”

Saquon and Anna also had a son named Saquon Jr. in September 2022. Barkley had a memorable quote about the birth of his second child. “Beautiful baby. He lights up the room. Amazing smile. Jada is being an amazing big sister. Anna, obviously an amazing mom. We've got a beautiful little family.”

On his Super Bowl journey, Anna and the children were by Saquon's side. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Saquon Barkley's fiancée, Anna Congdon.