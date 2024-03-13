Saturday Night Live got its 2024 off to a hot start with plenty of big names on the show including Sydney Sweeney, Josh Brolin, Justin Timberlake, and Jennifer Lopez among other as hosts or musical guests. It looks to continue this streak in April 2024 with a pair of returning fan-favorite names to host for the first two episodes of the month.
It was announced on Wednesday that Ryan Gosling and Kristen Wiig are set to host the April 13 and April 20 episodes of SNL, respectively, according to Deadline. Gosling will be joined by musical guest Chris Stapleton, who is making his third appearance on SNL, while Raye will make her debut as the musical guest for Wiig's return to the series.
The April 13 episode will mark Gosling's third time serving as SNL's host, previously hosting in December 2015 and September 2017. He was an almost instant hit from his first outing on the show where he visibly broke character multiple times, struggling to not laugh during several sketches.
The most famous instance came during the sketch titled “Close Encounter,” where Gosling broke almost immediately due to Kate McKinnon's performance as one of three people who had very different alien abduction experiences.
Wiig has hosted SNL on four different occasions since leaving the show after spending seven years on the show, where she became one of the most popular cast members. She had the distinction of being the final host for SNL's 45th season, dubbed Saturday Night Live At Home, which was primarily filmed remotely due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.
Saturday Night Live is on its 49th season and airs every Saturday evening on NBC.