Dating rumors are nothing new in Hollywood, with one of them most prominent online involving Anyone But You costars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. The pair were able to have a laugh at the rumors expense on Saturday Night Live, where Powell decided to pop in for a few moments during Sweeney's hosting debut.
The first gag came during Sydney Sweeney's opening dialogue via Deadline, which was packed with self-aware jokes ranging from Madame Web's disappointing box office to Sweeney's looks. Sweeney then addressed the longtime rumors of an affair between her and Powell while shooting Anyone But You, despite Sweeney co-producing the film with her fiance Jonathan Davino. She once again denied the rumors and pointed out how Davino was at the show, only for the cameras to cut to Powell in the audience.
Sweeney and Powell weren't content with just one joke at the rumors' expense, though.
The gag popped back up during the final sketch of the show that saw Sweeney on a date with her boyfriend at a restaurant where they keep getting interrupted by the other patrons. When the pair get a moment to themselves, Sweeney tells her boyfriend she's been cheating on him with her boss, revealed to be Powell, who then leave together.
Powell and Sweeney's ability to joke about the rumors come after months of rumors about their alleged affair, which reportedly took a small toll on Powell.
Sweeney previously said Powell was hit hard by the rumors due to them beginning to circulate around the time of his breakup with model Gigi Paris. While some online believed it was due to the rumored affair, it was later reported that the pair split well before the rumors due to difficulties maintaining a long distance relationship.
As for Sweeney, she is expected to tie the knot with Davino at some point in 2024.