In the SIAC, the Savannah State Tigers and Miles College Golden Bears girls' basketball teams compete for supremacy.

Amari Heard records a season-high of 25 points, while Nyla Allen adds 16 points in a game where the Savannah State Lady Tigers seek revenge, triumphing over the 22nd-ranked Miles College Lady Bears 56-51 on National Girls & Women in Sports Day.

In their recent meeting on December 4th in Fairfield, AL, Miles College secured a 68-45 victory over the Savannah State Tigers. With a 4-game winning streak, Savannah State aimed to triumph over a team they are likely to encounter in the SIAC playoffs in Savannah, GA.

The first quarter turned into a defensive battle, with both teams ranking in the top 5 defensively. Savannah State shot 35%, while Miles College shot 33%. The opening baskets came from Mya Byrd's three-pointer and Amari Heard's layup for SSU with 6:39 remaining. SSU then went on a 6-0 run, taking an 11-3 lead with 3:30 left. However, Miles College finished strong with an 8-2 run, including layups by Tederia Ashley, a 3-pointer by Madison Lee, and a jump shot by Iemyiah Harris. The halftime score stood at 12-13, with Miles College trailing by just one point.

Miles took the lead at the start of the 2nd quarter, 14-13, with a jumper from junior India Brown at 9:48. They maintained control throughout, never giving up the lead, shooting 42% as a team. By halftime, they held a 7-point lead at 28-21. Savannah State struggled to score, making only 4 out of 18 baskets (22% as a team). Grad Student Amari Heard shone bright, scoring 8 points and helping SSU narrow the deficit from 7 points to 2 by halftime, at 28-26.

The third quarter showcased two teams with a never-give-up attitude, resulting in 3 ties. Senior Nyla Allen of Savannah State delivered an impressive performance with 8 points, while Graduate Student Amari Heard maintained her dominance from the 2nd quarter defensively, securing 2 out of her 6 steals, leading to transition points for SSU. Heard also capitalized on assists from guard Nyla Allen, contributing 4 points in the third. Despite SSU narrowing Miles College Bears' lead, Miles College maintained control, shooting 42% in the quarter, with sophomore forward Imani Williams scoring 7 of the Bear's 14 points. Miles College concluded the third quarter with a 2-point lead of 39-41.

Savannah State began the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run, seizing a 50-41 lead. The 4th-ranked Tigers' defense in the SIAC conference held the 5th-ranked Miles offense scoreless for most of the quarter, forcing seven turnovers. The Bears' first basket didn’t come until there were 40 seconds left, making the score 43-50. Despite Miles College's effort, scoring 10 points in the final 40 seconds to reach 51-55, time prevented a comeback victory as Savannah State sealed a 56-51 win, extending their winning streak to 5 games while Miles suffered their second road loss in the last three matches.

Miles College's leading scorer was Madison Lee with 12 points, and Lemyiah Harris contributed with 11 points.

Miles College will have a 2-day break to regroup following the defeat. Their upcoming three games are scheduled to be held at home in Knox-Windham Gymnasium in Fairfield, AL. The next match is set for February 10 against Kentucky State University at 1:00 PM.

Savannah State will look to ride the momentum of this victory to Atlanta, GA to take on the Clark Atlanta Lady Panthers in L.S. Epps Gymnasium on February 10th at 2 P.M.