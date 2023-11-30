Savannah State University students were frustrated by a lack of hot water. Hot water services have been restored after weeks of complaints.

Students at Savannah State University are furious over the lack of hot water in the University Village.

Students have recently voiced their concerns over the lack of hot water in the university's dormitories. In response, Housing Director Michael Sharpe sent out a mass email to faculty and students, providing assurance that the issue will be resolved on Monday, November 27th, after the Thanksgiving break.



Savannah State students were disappointed with how the university dealt with the issue. So, they took to social media and other channels to voice their concerns. One sophomore student, Talmadge Arrington III, who lives in the University Village, openly expressed his frustration.



“It’s horrible that the people in the Village have been struggling without hot water for weeks and it’s starting to get cold. We shouldn’t have to go to another building to take showers. I feel like the school wasn’t caring enough to get the hot water back and instead of giving us false hope. It shouldn’t have taken us to tell our parents and the news for something to change.”

Other students also voiced their opinions on the situation and expressed their grievances.



Savannah State senior Eric Cambell added, “For the past couple weeks I was thinking throughout the whole week we came back from break and the water would be working but it’s still not working. It’s getting close to December which means it’s cold outside and not having hot water can cause sickness because being around all that cold water and then going outside in the cold can really do damage. I just feel the situation should have been handled earlier.”



After the hot water issue in the University Village, students now have the chance to use the resources at the Freshman Living and Learning Center. One of those affected is junior Patrick Russell Jr, who is unhappy with the university's choice to send students to other living centers to take showers.



“It’s a very inconvenient for everyone that lives in the Village. It's been almost 4 or 5 weeks since we had hot water. We’ve been having to take cold showers. I just can’t stand having to go to other places to take showers.”



After weeks of anticipation and complaints from students, the University Village hot water issue has been resolved. Housing Director Michael Sharpe addressed residents via email on November 29th at 12:44 AM, announcing the restoration of hot water services in the University Village.



