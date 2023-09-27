The highly anticipated horror film “Saw X” is set to hit cinemas this Friday, September 29, and early reactions from viewers have generated excitement among fans of the franchise, according to TheDirect.

“Saw X” marks the return of Tobin Bell as John Kramer and Shawnee Smith as Amanda, but it's not a retcon. Instead, the film is situated between the first two movies, following Kramer's journey to Mexico for an experimental cancer treatment that turns out to be a scam.

Initial reactions to the film, shared on social media, have been overwhelmingly positive. Chris Killian from Comicbook.com hailed “Saw X” as “probably the best ‘Saw' sequel in about 15 years.” He described the movie as gruesome, hard to watch, and a perfect fit between the first two installments, offering a fresh perspective on Jigsaw.

Ian Sandwell, movies editor at Digital Spy, noted that “Saw X” injects new life into the franchise by delivering the gore-filled traps fans expect while also attempting something different. He praised it as the strongest sequel to date.

ScreenRant's Joseph Deckelmeier applauded “Saw X” for getting the franchise back on track and telling a compelling John Kramer story. He highlighted that the film explores a different side of Jigsaw, providing an excellent return for Tobin Bell.

Producer Mark Burg teased fans with the revelation that “Saw X” has a post-credit scene, promising it's one they won't want to miss.

“Saw X” is poised to provide a fresh and gripping addition to the long-running horror series when it hits theaters later this week.