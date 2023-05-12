A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) latest expansion has been announced and we talk about the newest cards in the set. The Pokemon Company International has announced that the latest expansion of the best-selling Pokemon Trading Card Game, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, will be available in all participating retailers worldwide starting June 9, 2023.

Paldea Evolved Expansion Details

With the latest announcement of Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, this will introduce more Pokemon ex as well as Tera Pokemon ex that sports more HP as well as powerful attacks and Abilities but give up two Prize Cards into the current meta of the game. Pokemon like Slowking, Forretress, and Dedenne will be displayed in full-art illustrations that capture the unique crystal effects of the characters. Alternate art styles will be introduced for illustration rare and special illustration rare cards that allow Trainers to collect unique art cards that spotlight the Pokemon’s personality traits or Evolutions.

Noteworthy cards from the expansion:

15 Pokemon ex and 3 Tera Pokemon ex

35 illustration rare Pokemon

18 ultra rare Pokemon ex and 8 ultra rare Supporter Cards

15 special illustration rare Pokemon and Support Cards

9 hyper rare gold etched cards, which can include Pokemon ex, Trainer, and Energy Cards

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, just like in the Scarlet & Violet base expansion, there will be cards that are more expensive than the others. In the previous article, we shared the Top 5 most expensive cards in Scarlet and Violet which includes the Miriam (Ultra Rare), Koraidon ex (Special Ultra Rare), Gardevoir ex (Special Illustration Rare), Miradon ex (Special Illustration Rare), and the Miriam (Special Illustration Rare).

In case you are still getting into the groove of the game, whether on Pokemon TCG Live or the actual Pokemon TCG, we have all the guides that you will need to set you up. Make sure to check our guide for the current meta of the game that features Gardevoir ex and Miraidon ex, how to effectively migrate your old Pokemon TCG Online account to Pokemon TCG Live, and other guides that you will need to kick-start your Pokemon TCG journey.

Check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more on the latest news, updates, and events like the Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved Expansion Announced, Pokemon TCG’s latest expansion, and Pokemon TCG’s newest cards.

Best of luck, Trainers!