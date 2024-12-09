The Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods, was held this weekend at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. Twenty of the world's greatest golfers looked for the lion's share of the $5 million purse. But, of course, it was Scottie Scheffler who left no doubt he is still the top dog. Scheffler tied a course record Sunday with a 9-under 63 to win the tournament by six strokes at 25-under.

He began the final round one shot behind Justin Thomas. But it did not take long for Scheffler to put Thomas and the rest of the field in the rearview.

“I got off to a good start, I birdied 1, I birdied 3,” Scheffler said after his round. Anytime you see a long putt go in like that, it's always a good feeling, and it's good momentum, and I try to use that as good fuel for the rest of the round.”

The hot start put him in front, and then he put his putting on display. Scheffler drained a 49-foot birdie putt to accentuate his dominance.

As everyone found out in 2024, when Scheffler is putting well, the rest of the field has no chance.

Scottie Scheffler's dominance reigns supreme

In winning, Scheffler became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2009 to spend the entire calendar year as World No. 1. Winning in front of Woods though has a special meaning.

“Yeah, it's pretty special… it's almost surreal when you get in the same room with Tiger, but it's definitely pretty surreal having him hand you a trophy at the end of the day. ”

The Ridgewood, NJ native is consistently doing things the golf world has not seen since prime Tiger Woods. Earlier this year, he became the first player ever to win The Players in back-to-back years. He had already won The Arnold Palmer, and went on to win the RBC Heritage and The Memorial, all Signature Events Scheffler also won his second Masters title, won Olympic Gold, and captured his first PGA Tour Championship.

It was a year for the ages. But 2025 looks to be just as bright.

Scheffler utilized a new putting grip, using the claw grip in the Bahamas. His putting was fantastic. Knowing two years ago that was the only weakness in his game, if suddenly, that is a consistent strength, watch out.

“Yeah, going into this week it was something I wanted to test out,” said Scheffler.

“Like I said, you can always practice and do everything at home, but competition's just a slightly different animal… I would definitely assume that it's going to be there in Maui. Like I said, I'll go home and assess the week, talk to Phil. Overall I felt like the results and the way I felt over the ball, I was really comfortable in competition and I was pretty pleased.”