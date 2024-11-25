Tiger Woods has not played golf professionally since missing the cut at the 152nd Open Championship. Many fans were hoping to see the 15-time major champion in the Bahamas at the Hero World Challenge. Unfortunately, that is not going to happen.

Woods took to social media Monday to reveal the news.

“I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete this year at the Hero World Challenge, but always look forward to being tournament host and spending the week with @HeroMotoCorp. Excited to welcome our exemptions @JustinThomas34, @JDayGolf and @NickDunlap62 into the field,” Woods tweeted.

However, Woods will once again play host to some of the world's best golfers in the Bahamas. The tournament will take place Dec. 5-8 at the Albany Golf Club.

Many people theorized that the legend might be in the field. Only 19 players in the 20-man field had been announced, and with Woods the host of the event, it appeared as though the final spot was his. But his health likely cost him any chance of taking part.

Woods is still recovering from his sixth back surgery he underwent in September.

“The surgery went smoothly, and I'm hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,” Woods said following the surgery. “I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”

In recent years, December was the time of year where Woods began ramping up playing. He and his son, Charlie, have played in the PNC Championship. Then in 2023, Tiger added the Hero World Challenge to his docket.

But following a difficult season, physically and professionally, Woods just is not ready to compete.