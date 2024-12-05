For many golf fans, this weekend marks the beginning of the golf season. Twenty of the world's most talented players are in the field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods unfortunately pulled out of the event this year but remains the tournament host. Therefore, he is in attendance and rubbing shoulders with the game's elite, such as Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler has not played since the Presidents Cup and, before that, the PGA Tour Championship. He addressed the media on the tournament's eve, covering where he believes his swing is and a look back at his historic 2024 season, among other things. But, of course, everyone was curious about his thoughts on the hot topic: Team USA players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup.

The World No. 1 was asked what he and Tiger Woods talked about during the pro-am. Scheffler then showed off his comedic chops.

“I think most of the time we just talk about money and how the purses need to be bigger. Today, we really grinded on the Ryder Cup and how it's just such BS that we've never gotten paid,” Scheffler said sarcastically.

“Tiger was really frustrated; he feels like he hasn't made enough money in his career. I feel the same way, I feel like last year I didn't get paid enough for what I did. Mostly that, just a bunch of griping,” said Scheffler in jest.

Scheffler won more than $62 million in 2024. That is due to his incredible dominance, which included Scheffler's second Masters title, among many other wins.

Scottie Scheffler straddles the Ryder Cup fence

All jokes aside, Scheffler was asked directly for his thoughts on the Ryder Cup pay-to-play news. He made a compelling argument for both sides.

“As far as I'm concerned, I don't play golf for money. I've been playing golf my whole life for free, and the money's just a bonus,” Scheffler said. “If somebody wants to pay us to come out here and play golf, that's great, I'm not going to say no to it. I'm going to do the best I can in my community to steward that money well.

“The last few years, they've given us some money that we can give to charity… but I don't think there's any problem with guys getting paid to play in the Ryder Cup. I don't think it takes away from the competition at all.”

Several members of the European side, including Rory McIlroy, have openly disagreed with being paid to play. He went so far as to insist he would actually pay to play. That was a notion that Scheffler also agreed with.

“I think every one of our players would pay to play in the Ryder Cup if that's what was asked of us.”

If reports are to be believed, that sentiment is not accurate. During the 2023 Ryder Cup, Patrick Cantlay allegedly refused to wear his hat in protest of not being paid to play in the Ryder Cup. That gained a lot of traction among the golf media and was reinforced by Xander Schauffele's father.