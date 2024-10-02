Returning star Neve Campbell has unveiled the release date for Scream 7, her return to the iconic franchise. Ghostface will be back on the big screen in 2026.

Campbell and Scream 7's director, Kevin Williamson, co-posted an image of the release date. The picture is of a bloody day calendar with one of Ghostface's knives pierced through it. Scream 7's release date is Friday, February 27, 2026.

“It's gonna be a killer 2026,” Campbell's caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neve Campbell (@nevecampbell)

The release date will come almost three full years after Scream 6 came out in 2023. The fifth and sixth installments in the franchise were released about 14 months apart from each other.

Neve Campbell's Scream 7 return

In Scream 7, Neve Campbell will return as Sidney Prescott. She sat out of the sixth installment in the franchise thanks to a contract dispute.

Now, she is ready to return as the iconic final girl. The plot of the upcoming seventh movie is unknown, but expect Sidney to play a pivotal role in it.

Scream 7 has had a tumultuous rollercoaster ride in its production. Originally, the movie would have presumably brought back Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who led the new-age cast of the last two installments.

However, Barrera was seemingly fired from the project after posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict. Shortly after, Ortega dropped out as well due to scheduling conflicts.

That left the franchise in a vulnerable place. The directors of the fifth and sixth Scream movies—Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett—departed the franchise to make Abigail (which stars Barrera).

Kevin Williamson, who created the franchise, will take over the director's chair for the seventh. He previously wrote the first two and fourth installments. While he did not write Scream 3 for Wes Craven, he did remain a producer of it.

Once the Radio Silence duo took over, Williamson returned to the franchise as an executive producer. He executive produced the fifth and sixth installments. Williamson also wrote I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The Scream franchise

The Scream franchise began in 1996 with the first movie. It follows a high school student, Sidney Prescott, and her friends who are being terrorized by Ghostface on the anniversary of her mom's death.

It was a surprise hit, grossing over $100 million at the box office on a $14 million budget. A sequel was quickly green-lit and released less than a year later, in 1997. The second movie also passed the $100 million mark.

A third installment was released over two years later, in February 2000. It made over $160 million and was another big success. A fourth one came over a decade later but only made $97 million worldwide and was the lowest-grossing installment domestically.

Over a decade later, a fifth movie, simply titled Scream, was released. After opening with $30 million, the new installment legged out to over $130 million.

The fifth installment featured a new cast, including Barrera and Ortega, and teamed them with the OG squad of Campbell, David Arquette, and Courtney Cox.

Like the first two installments, the fifth and sixth were released nearly a year apart. Scream 6 is one of the biggest hits in the franchise, grossing over $108 million domestically and $166 million worldwide. Paramount is likely hoping the seventh is a similarly big hit.