Neve Campbell, renowned for her portrayal of Sidney Prescott in the iconic “Scream” franchise, is going to make a triumphant return to the series after sitting out “Scream 6” due to a salary dispute, Screenrant reports. The actress shared her excitement in an Instagram post, expressing her joy at reprising her role as Sidney in the upcoming seventh installment.
In addition to Campbell's comeback, “Scream” creator and writer Kevin Williamson will take the helm as director for “Scream 7.” Williamson, known for his work on the original trilogy and as an executive producer for the 2022 reboot and its sequel, expressed his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to lead the franchise into its next chapter alongside Neve Campbell and the rest of the “Scream” family.
Also, Guy Busick is going to pen the screenplay for “Scream 7”, the man who collaborated with Jared Vanderbilt on the scripts for the fifth and sixth films. Vanderbilt will continue his role as a producer alongside William Sherak and Paul Neinstein of Project X Entertainment. The film collective Radio Silence, responsible for directing and producing the previous two “Scream” installments, will serve as executive producers for the upcoming sequel.
Fans of the franchise can anticipate the return of Sidney Prescott and the continuation of the thrilling saga under the direction of Kevin Williamson. With Campbell's reprisal of her iconic role and a talented team behind the scenes, “Scream 7” promises to deliver the suspense, intrigue, and horror that fans have come to expect from the beloved franchise.