The Seattle Seahawks have interest in signing nine-time Pro Bowl tackle Jason Peters and are bringing him in for a visit. Starting tackle and 2022 first-round pick Charles Cross had to leave Sunday's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams and is now listed as week-to-week with turf toe.

Peters is 41 years old but isn't ready to hang it up yet. He spent 11 years with the Philadelphia Eagles and last played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. According to Ian Rapoport, Peters will start on the Seahawks' practice squad and then move up if things are going well. That is the same arrangement he had in Dallas last year.

Peters entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2004 after playing tight end in college at Arkansas. However, at 320 pounds, he was better suited as a tackle.

Not only did the Seahawks lose Charles Cross, but their other starting tackle, Abraham Lucas left Sunday's game as well. As a whole, the Seahawks offense struggled to move the ball against the Rams. They amassed only 12 yards of offense in the second half and scored just 13 points.

Hopefully, Cross and Lucas are able to return soon, because the offense definitely looked like it needed them. Peters is a future Hall of Famer, but at 41, he likely can't take on a full starting workload and move the needle for this team.

The Seahawks travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 2. They'll look to bounce back from a disappointing season opener as they try to reach the playoffs again.