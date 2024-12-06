The Seattle Seahawks expect a nice boost from the return of Uchenna Nwosu. Also, the Seahawks cut a former first-round pick. Now they must deal with worrying injury updates to D.K. Metcalf and Kenneth Walker ahead of a key game against the Cardinals, according to nbcsports.com.

Both players got downgraded on Thursday, not a good sign this late in Week 14. Fortunately for the Seahawks, Metcalf didn’t practice last Wednesday and Thursday because of his shoulder injury. But managed to play most of the snaps in the victory over the Jets. As for Walker, this is the time on the injury report since Week 8. He has an ankle injury.

The Seahawks enter this week against the Cardinals with a record of 7-5. They are in first place in the NFC West while the Cardinals are a game back.

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf trying to battle through

Metcalf had an injury scare against the Jets, but returned after missing only two plays. He said he got hit in a way that made his foot go numb, according to seahawks.com. He said he initially feared the injury might keep him sidelined.

“My foot went numb,” Metcalf said. “The only other time I felt that was when I broke my neck, my arm went numb and felt like it was on fire. The same thing happened in the game, my foot was numb. I hit a peroneal nerve in my knee that shot down into my foot. It’s just like hitting your funny bone.”

The importance of the game against the Cardinals is evident. Metcalf said playing them again for the second time in three weeks makes it unique, Metcalf said, according to apnews.com.

“Our notes are a couple of pages back, so you really don’t have to look too far, but it’s just like a halftime break,” Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf said. “They’re going to make adjustments. We make adjustments and may the best team win, see who can recover the fastest and clean up their mistakes from the first time we met.”

Macdonald called the game against the Cardinals basically a road playoff game. A win by the Seahawks would give them a two-game lead over the Cardinals, plus the tiebreaker advantage with only four games left in the season. It’s almost a chance to wrap up the division title — although the Los Angeles Rams could have something to say about things. Even the 49ers aren’t completely out of the picture.