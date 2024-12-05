The Seattle Seahawks scored 19 unanswered points and walked away with a wild comeback win over the New York Jets in Week 13. Seattle has now won three straight games, improving to 7-5 on the season. The Seahawks have a one-game lead in the NFC West as they prepare to take on the second-place Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. And the team is set to get a major boost with the return of an impact defender.

The Seahawks have activated Uchenna Nwosu from injured reserve, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X. The veteran linebacker is expected to suit up for Week 14’s divisional clash.

Nwosu has been plagued by injuries this season. He sustained a sprained MCL in the preseason and missed Seattle’s first four games. Then, after returning in Week 5, Nwosu suffered a setback with a thigh injury that sent him right back to the IR. He’s only played part of one game in 2024 but the Seahawks anticipate he’ll be able to return to action on Sunday.

The Seahawks are poised for a playoff push with the return of Uchenna Nwosu

Nwosu spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft. Seattle signed the seventh-year pro in 2022 and Nwosu rewarded the team with a career-best campaign, racking up 66 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four passes defended.

The Seahawks then inked Nwosu to a three-year, $59 million extension prior to the 2023 season. However, he only played in six games last year before suffering a season-ending pectoral injury.

Now healthy, Seattle hopes Nwosu can provide the edge the team needs to lock down the division and make a playoff run. While the Seahawks’ defense has been middle of the pack this season, ranking 18th overall, Leonard Williams has been on a tear of late.

The 10th-year veteran followed up a six-tackle, 2.5-sack performance against the Cardinals in Week 12 with an absolutely dominant game against the Jets in Week 13. Williams recorded four tackles and two sacks to go along with an epic pick-six that saved the game for the Seahawks.

Seattle will head to Arizona for a rematch with the Cardinals Sunday as the team looks to build on its division lead. The Seahawks beat Arizona 16-6 in the first matchup between the rivals two weeks ago.