The Seattle Seahawks won their third-straight game with a wild comeback victory over the hapless New York Jets. The Seahawks were on the brink of a 28-7 deficit in the second quarter when Leonard Williams came up with an epic pick-six, returning an interception 92 yards for a touchdown. Williams' clutch play kicked off 19 unanswered points by Seattle, leading to the 26-21 win.

Following the incredible comeback, the Seahawks made several personnel moves. Former first-round pick N’Keal Harry was released while defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna and offensive lineman Mike Novitsky were added to the practice squad, per Seattle’s official site.

Harry was selected in the first round with the 32nd-overall pick in the 2019 draft by the New England Patriots. The pick was unusual for the Patriots as Harry was the first wideout taken by the team in the first round since 1996. He spent the first three years of his career in New England, producing 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games.

Harry was traded to the Chicago Bears for a seventh-round draft pick prior to the 2022 season. Injuries limited the receiver to seven games in which he caught seven passes for 116 yards and one touchdown.

After a disappointing season with the Bears, the Minnesota Vikings signed Harry just ahead of the 2023 season. After failing to make an impact in Minnesota, the Vikings waived Harry three months later. He was re-signed to the practice squad for the 2024 season and switched positions from wideout to tight end before the Vikings cut him in October.

Harry landed on the Seahawks’ practice squad in November, but the team has now parted ways with the sixth-year veteran after less than a month. Seattle did not elevate Harry to the active roster in his brief time with the team, and he hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2022.

In addition to the practice squad moves, the Seahawks also released kickoff return specialist Laviska Shenault Jr. following the team’s Week 13 victory.

Despite the remarkable come-from-behind win over the Jets on Sunday, the Seahawks had a disastrous performance on special teams. Seattle allowed a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown, a blocked extra point, and three special teams fumbles.

Shenault lost his second kickoff-return fumble of the season Sunday, and the team sent him packing. However, he’s likely to find a new home soon as Shenault is still a capable return man, evidenced by his 97-yard kickoff return touchdown in Week 6.

With the Week 13 win, the Seahawks now have a one-game lead over the second-place Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West. Seattle will take on the Cardinals in a divisional matchup in Week 14.