The Seattle Seahawks hit the road in Week 2 to face the Detroit Lions, trying to bounce back from an ugly Week 1 loss. Pete Carroll provided injury updates Friday for Jamal Adams, Devon Witherspoon, Charles Cross and more, via Seattle Sports.

The Seahawks drafted Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He missed Week 1, however, with a hamstring injury. Pete Carroll says Witherspoon will make his debut in Detroit this weekend. “Yeah, Devon’s going to play,” Carroll said. “He had a great week. He had a good week last week when he was limited. His juice is obvious when he’s on the field. So he’s going.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Witherspoon was a full go in practice this week, along with another key member of the Seahawks' secondary, Jamal Adams. “Jamal had his first week back, and he had a ball. I mean, he was out there running around and making plays. He is such a fireball,” Carroll said. “[Adams and Witherspoon] in particular have about as much spirit as a couple guys could have.”

That being said, Carroll did not directly say Adams would be active this weekend. It looks more like he won't be playing. Adams hasn't played since Week 1 of 2022.

As for the offensive line, both of Seattle's starting tackles will be inactive. Abraham Lucas is on the IR, so he'll miss at least four weeks. The Seahawks are taking it week-by-week with Charles Cross, their 2022 first-round pick. Cross has a toe injury, but he won't be ready to go this week.

In anticipation of that, the Seahawks signed 41-year-old tackle and future Hall of Famer Jason Peters. Peters made a good impression on Carroll in practice this week, but he's not quite in game shape yet. While he's been working out independently, Carroll said that's really “not anywhere near the same thing.”

So, in conclusion, Devon Witherspoon will make his NFL debut. Jamal Adams is back to full speed in practice but probably won't play Sunday. Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross are both out for Week 2, and Jason Peters won't be ready to replace them. Seattle will turn to the bench for offensive line help. Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan are next up on the depth chart, unless the team shuffles around the remaining starters.