The Seattle Seahawks got a huge win on Thursday night that keeps their playoff hopes alive. Seattle beat Chicago 6-3 in an ugly game that featured plenty of rain and very little offensive production. Many Seahawks players could not explain why the team did not put up more points against a directionless Bears squad.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf did not immediately have a good answer to the team's offensive struggles after the game.

“I’ve got to go back and watch the film,” Metcalf told reporters in the locker room, per Alyssa Charlston-Smith of FOX13 Seattle. “From my perspective, I think we’ve just got to run the ball more.”

Metcalf did not make any excuses about the team's three-day turnaround time between games. Even if Metcalf did not mention it, it is easy to imagine that it had an impact.

Seattle only managed 265 yards of total offense against Chicago. Thankfully, the Bears could only muster 179 yards and only three points, allowing the Seahawks to squeak out a victory.

Seattle's defense looked great, forcing several sacks of Caleb Williams and keeping Chicago from establishing a rhythm on offense.

However, the Seahawks should be concerned that they could not get their offense working either. That type of performance simply cannot happen during the playoffs.

Seahawks hopeful that they can still make playoffs over Rams

Winning the division is everything for the Seahawks. The NFC playoff picture is stacked with good teams, so the only path to the postseason is a division title.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald will prepare his team like the season rides on next week's game against the Rams.

“We're in the mode of control what we can control,” Macdonald said on Thursday night. “We know what's coming next week. We're going to spend this weekend getting our minds and bodies and spirits right to go play a game. We're praying that it's for the division championship.”

Seattle's playoff hopes are still alive after winning on Thursday. However, they still need some help to win the division.

The Seahawks are hoping that the Cardinals beat the Rams in Week 17. If that happens, Seattle's Week 18 game will give them an opportunity to win the division and make the playoffs with a victory.

Otherwise, things get more complicated. If the Cardinals don't do their part, but the Seahawks win next week, a series of tiebreakers will decide the NFC West division winner. The Rams would likely win that tiebreaker because of the strength of their victories, with wins over Buffalo and Minnesota being a huge advantage.

Seahawks fans will certainly be rooting for the Cardinals this weekend.

Next up for the Seahawks is a must-win Week 18 game against the Rams.