There are a number of potentially high-stakes games on tap for Week 18 in the NFL. For instance, the matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings could potentially decide the NFC North and the top seed in the conference. The game between Mike Macdonald's Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams also figures to potentially feature high stakes of its own.

The Seahawks defeated the Chicago Bears 6-3 on Thursday Night Football in Chicago. As a result, Seattle moved to 9-7 on the year and remained in contention for the NFC West. The Rams rake on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17. Given that both teams have no path to a Wild Card berth, it's division or bust for Seattle.

Macdonald is not shying away from the potentially high-stakes environment in Week 18. Especially if it gives his team a chance to make the playoffs. “Praying it’s for the division championship,” the Seahawks head coach said of the clash with Los Angeles, via Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta.

NFC West crown is everything for Seahawks, Rams

The Seahawks and Rams are fighting for their playoff lives. As mentioned, neither team can make the postseason through the Wild Card spots. The NFC is stacked this season, with potentially five of the seven teams entering the postseason with 12 or more wins.

At this time, the NFC's division leaders are the 13-2 Detroit Lions, 12-3 Philadelphia Eagles, 9-6 Rams, and 8-7 Atlanta Falcons. The Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Washington Commanders are the Wild Card teams. Each of those teams can end the season with 12 or more wins.

The Rams and Seahawks, however, cannot. Los Angeles can end with 11 wins, while the Seahawks can finish with 10. As a result, winning the division means everything for the Rams and Seahawks. Failing to do so means missing out on the chance to compete for the Super Bowl this year.

Of course, this all hinges on the result of the Rams-Cardinals game on Sunday. There is a possibility that Los Angeles clinches the division before Week 18. Until then, Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks will be praying for their winner-take-all clash next week.