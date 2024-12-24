ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Seahawks will battle the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. It's a showdown at Soldier Field as we continue our NFL odds series and make a Seahawks-Bears prediction and pick.

Seahawks-Bears Last Game – Matchup History

The Bears upset the Seahawks 25-24 in their last meeting on December 26, 2021. Before that, the Bears beat the Hawks 24-17 at Soldier Field on September 17, 2018. These teams have not played one another much. But the Hawks are 6-5 in 11 games (including two postseason battles) at Soldier Field.

Overall Series: The Seahawks lead the head-to-head series 11-8.

Here are the Seahawks-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Bears Odds

Seattle Seahawks: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -194

Chicago Bears: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +162

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Bears

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: Amazon Prime

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

Many things went wrong against the Minnesota Vikings, and there were plenty of Seahawks to blame for the loss. Unfortunately, the loss put them in a hole where they must now win this game and hope the Los Angeles Rams lose to set up a division title showdown in Week 18.

Geno Smith was not particularly consistent on Sunday, going 31 for 43 with 314 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. While he kept the Hawks in the game, it was not enough.

The Seahawks may need to do this without their top running backs. Unfortunately, both Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet are injured. Charbonnett may play this week, but he still has an elbow injury. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still the best receiver on the team and will enter this game with 93 receptions for 1,089 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf remains effective, with 60 catches for 897 yards and four scores.

The defense struggled mightily against the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, the last two games against better teams have not produced good results. But the core pieces are still here to produce a good performance against a bad team with a struggling offensive line on Thursday Night Football. Leonard Williams leads this defense with 28 solo tackles, seven sacks, and one interception. Likewise, Boye Mafe is effective and one of the solid defenders on this team, as he had a sack against the Vikings. Derick Hall has also been effective, notching 19 solo tackles and seven sacks.

The Seahawks will cover the spread if they can chew the clock and keep the Chicago defense on the field. Then, they must pressure the number one pick of the 2024 draft and force him into terrible mistakes.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

The season has not gone well. That's an understatement. After a promising 4-2 start, the Bears have lost nine games in a row, completely falling off the face of the Earth and eliminating themselves from the playoff race. While this is yet another season, DJ Moore wants to prove something in the season's final few games.

This offensive line has been atrocious this season. Ultimately, they allowed two sacks against the Detroit Lions this past weekend. It could have been much worse had Caleb Williams not been good at evading pressure so well. Speaking of Williams, he has passed for 3,271 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions. While there have been plenty of hiccups, he has shown signs of being a good quarterback, and getting him some offensive line protection will be the top priority. Williams also needs D'Andre Swift to run the ball well, as he has run 221 times for 841 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense started off so well. But then the losing streak began, and the defense crumbled along with the offense. Montez Sweat has not been consistent, gathering 17 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Gervon Dexter Sr. has dealt with injuries and has 23 solo tackles and five sacks. Jaylon Johnson is playing well in the secondary, scoring 34 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Bears will cover the spread if they can protect Williams and establish the running game. Then, the defense must avoid the air attack and pressure Smith.

Final Seahawks-Bears Prediction & Pick

The Seahawks are 6-8-1 against the spread, while the Bears are 7-7-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Seahawks are 4-1-1 against the spread on the road, while the Bears are 4-2-1 against the odds at home. The Seahawks have done solid work against the spread away from home, covering in four of their past five away games. The Seahawks are 8-7 against the over/under this season, while the Bears are just 6-9 against the over/under.

The Seahawks are in desperation mode, while the Bears are in free-fall mode. However, there is an inkling that the Hawks will struggle to dominate on Thursday Night Football. I have the Bears covering.

Final Seahawks-Bears Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bears +3.5 (-110)