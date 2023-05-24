Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf has blistering speed. So does Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. That’s exactly why these two have exchanged messages for months on end about who is truly the faster player, yet they’ve still yet to race. But, DK added fuel to the fire during an appearance on Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless, calling out Cheetah for ducking a race.

“Look, I had my people contact his people, we still couldn’t come to an agreement. We’ve been trying to do this for two years now. We haven’t come to an agreement in two years but you’ve seen me running in a track meet, I didn’t race against no 30-year-olds but whenever you wanna get this done, let me know.”

DK Metcalf called out Tyreek Hill to a race on undisputed 😭😭😭 @cheetah @dkm14 pic.twitter.com/Zd9YvCJk1p — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 24, 2023

Metcalf explained why the two sides haven’t been able to solidify a date. He said it’s because Hill’s people want to do the race in July, yet that’s too close to the season for him. Totally understandable.

But, all NFL fans would absolutely cherish the opportunity to see DK and Hill battle it out on the track. Both guys have experience sprinting and consistently dust their opponents on the gridiron on a weekly basis because of their legs.

In early May, DK Metcalf made an appearance on Sharpe’s podcast and straight up said he’s faster. Hill responded with a confident message, saying if the Seahawks wideout can beat him, he’ll hand over $50,000 for any charity of his choice and also claimed DK was “scared”:

Put up 50k and the money goes to any charity you want if you win !!! I dm you and you was scared 😂😂 I got receipts https://t.co/zVy03vDOf5 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 5, 2022

This race needs to happen ASAP. With the 2023 campaign still many months away, it’s the perfect time.