DK Metcalf is in for the long run with the Seattle Seahawks. The star wide receiver has been the talk of the town in the last few months due to his contract status. On Thursday, these talks were ended when he signed a massive three-year deal to stay with the team. It’s a important move for a rebuilding team.

How does DK Metcalf feel about his shiny new contract extension with the Seahawks? Pretty damn good, based on his recent tweet. Here’s his reaction to the deal that got him paid the big bucks for the next few years.

Metcalf was one of the bright spots of the Seahawks last season amid a tumultuous season. The star wide receiver continued to put up numbers despite Russell Wilson missing most of the season. It will be interesting to see if Metcalf and fellow WR Tyler Lockett can keep up their production with the new quarterbacks in town.

As for the Seahawks team, they are in the middle of a critical juncture in their history. They lost Russell Wilson this season after a blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos. By all accounts, it seems like the team will be building around DK Metcalf. Is this the right move for them?

Either way, this will be a pretty rough season for the Seahawks. Can Metcalf and the fanbase survive what is likely going to be another losing season? Or will they surprise everyone by being a playoff contender despite below-average quarterback play from them?